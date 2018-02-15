medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

Semler to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on February 28, 2018

Thursday, February 15, 2018 General News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCQB: SMLR), an emerging growth company that provides

technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers, today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2017 financial results before the open of U.S. financial markets on
Wednesday, February 28, 2018. Doug Murphy-Chutorian, M.D., chief executive officer of Semler Scientific, will host a conference call at 11 a.m. ET the same day.

The conference call may be accessed by dialing 877-359-9508 for domestic callers and 224-357-2393 for international callers. Please specify to the operator that you would like to join the "Semler Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results Call, conference ID#: 6778765." The conference call will be archived on Semler's website at www.semlerscientific.com.

About Semler Scientific, Inc.:

Semler Scientific, Inc. is an emerging growth company that provides technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers. Its mission is to develop, manufacture and market innovative proprietary products and services that assist its customers in evaluating and treating chronic diseases. Semler Scientific's first patented and U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, cleared product, introduced commercially in 2011, measured arterial blood flow in the extremities to aid in the diagnosis of peripheral arterial disease. In March 2015, Semler Scientific received FDA 510(k) clearance for the next generation version of this product named QuantaFlo, which was commercially launched in August 2015 to more comprehensively evaluate its customers' patients for risk of heart attacks and strokes. Semler Scientific believes it is positioned to provide valuable information to its insurance company and physician customers, which in turn permits them to better guide patient care. Additional information about Semler Scientific can be found at www.semlerscientific.com.

CONTACT:Susan A. NoonanS.A. Noonan Communicationssusan@sanoonan.com212 966 3650

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/semler-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2017-financial-results-and-host-conference-call-on-february-28-2018-300598880.html

SOURCE Semler Scientific, Inc.



You May Also Like

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.