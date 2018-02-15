medindia
Self Care Catalysts appoints Dr. George D. Lundberg as its Chief Medical Officer and Chair of Medical & Scientific Advisors

Thursday, February 15, 2018
TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Self Care Catalysts today announced the appointment of George

D. Lundberg, M.D. of Los Gatos, California as its Chief Medical Officer and Chair of Medical and Scientific Advisors. Dr. Lundberg joins us after 8 years as the Editor in Chief and Chief Medical Officer of
San Francisco-based CollabRx, a Rennova Health Company that created and deployed decision support tools to aid in diagnosis and treatment in advanced molecular oncology.

Dr. Lundberg has more than 35 years combined experience as Editor-in-Chief of JAMA (The Journal of the American Medical Association), the 10 American Medical Association specialty journals, American Medical News, Medscape, The Medscape Journal, e-Medicine from Web MD, MedPage Today from Everyday Health, and the cancer blog "Curious Dr. George". A pioneer of the medical internet, the Industry Standard dubbed Dr. Lundberg "Online Healthcare's Medicine Man" in 2000. Prior to joining CollabRx in 2010, Dr. Lundberg served as the President of the American Society for Clinical Pathology, Professor of Pathology and Associate Director of Laboratories at the Los Angeles County/USC Medical Center for 10 years, and for 5 years was the Professor and Chair of Pathology at the University of California, Davis. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam War, leaving as a lieutenant colonel after 11 years. Prior to his military service, Dr. Lundberg completed a clinical internship in Hawaii and a pathology residency in San Antonio. Dr. Lundberg holds earned and honorary degrees from North Park College, Baylor University, the University of Alabama, the State University of New York, Syracuse, Thomas Jefferson University and the Medical College of Ohio. Dr. Lundberg has worked in tropical medicine in Central America and Forensic Medicine in New York, Sweden, and England. His major professional interests are toxicology, violence, clinical trials, cancer, communication, physician behavior, patient safety, and health system reform.

Dr. Lundberg is also presently President and Chair of the Board of Directors of The Lundberg Institute, a Consulting Professor at Stanford University, Executive Adviser of Cureus, Editor in Chief of Cancer Commons, and Editor at Large for Medscape from WebMD."To have as prominent a physician and thought leader in medicine as Dr. Lundberg overseeing our internal medical processes and the products we provide to users and customers is truly an honor", said Grace Castillo-Soyao, CEO and Founder of Self Care Catalysts, Inc. "George is internationally known as a physician-scientist leader and editor of the highest integrity and we are grateful to have him on our team."

About Self Care Catalysts, Inc.Self Care Catalysts is a patient solutions, intelligence, and analytics company deriving value from patient-centered real world evidence designed to inform care management, treatment decisions, product life cycle management and behavior change interventions. More information may be obtained at https://www.selfcarecatalysts.com/.

SOURCE Self Care Catalysts Inc



Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
