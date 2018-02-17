Select Medical Holdings Corporation to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results on Wednesday, February 21

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., Feb. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Medical Holdings Corporation ("Select Medical") (NYSE: SEM), will

December 31, 2017

Wednesday, February 21, 2018

release the financial results for its fourth quarter and full year endedonafter the market closes. Such release will be made one day earlierthan previously announced.

Select Medical will host a conference call regarding its fourth quarter and full year results, as well as its business outlook, on Thursday, February 22, 2018, at 9:00am ET. The domestic dial in number for the call is 1-877-430-7741. The international dial in number is 1-615-247-0054. The conference ID for the call is 5447859. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously and can be accessed at Select Medical Holdings Corporation's website www.selectmedicalholdings.com.

For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available until 11:59pm ET, March 1, 2018. The replay number is 1-855-859-2056 (domestic) or 1-404-537-3406 (international). The passcode for the replay will be 5447859. The replay can also be accessed at Select Medical Holdings Corporation's website, www.selectmedicalholdings.com.

Select Medical began operations in 1997 and has grown to be one of the largest operators of long term acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation facilities, outpatient rehabilitation clinics and occupational health centers in the United States based on the number of facilities. As of December 31, 2017, Select Medical operated 100 long term acute care hospitals in 27 states, 24 inpatient rehabilitation facilities in 10 states and 1,616 outpatient rehabilitation clinics in 37 states and the District of Columbia. Select Medical's joint venture subsidiary Concentra operated 312 occupational health centers in 38 states. Concentra also provides contract services at employer worksites and Department of Veterans Affairs community-based outpatient clinics. At December 31, 2017, Select Medical had operations in 47 states and the District of Columbia. Information about Select Medical is available at www.selectmedical.com.

Investor inquiries:

Joel T. Veit Senior Vice President and Treasurer 717-972-1100 ir@selectmedical.com

