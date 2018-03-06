medindia
Sectra to Utilize Microsoft Azure for its Cloud-based Imaging IT Solutions in the US

Tuesday, March 6, 2018 News on IT in Healthcare
SHELTON, Connecticut, March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company

Sectra (STO: SECT B) will offer cloud-based products powered by Microsoft Azure.

Many of Sectra's medical IT solutions may be purchased as cloud-based Software as a Service (SaaS) to provide a compelling and competitive approach for customers

transitioning into a cloud environment. Sectra aids in the planning for both existing and new customers to transition completely or through a multi-phased, hybrid model.

Today, Sectra PACS, Sectra VNA and Sectra DoseTrack for radiation dose monitoring are all available as Azure cloud services.  Additionally, solutions for cross-enterprise sharing and collaborating of medical images, disaster recovery services, proactive system monitoring support, and educational portals are also delivered through Azure. In the future, Sectra plans to add support for pathology and cardiology as well as developing tighter integration with Azure for rapid delivery and elasticity of Sectra's imaging software.

"More and more providers have shown interest in placing their PACS and VNA in the cloud. We have forged this relationship to offer our US customers, who choose this option, a reliable and trusted solution. Microsoft Azure gives us that flexibility and rapid delivery that progressive providers are looking for in their new ventures and partnerships," says Mikael Anden, President of Sectra, Inc.

About Sectra With more than 25 years of innovation and 1,700 installations worldwide, Sectra is a leading global provider of imaging IT solutions that support healthcare in achieving patient-centric care. Sectra offers an Enterprise Image Management solution comprising PACS for imaging-intense departments (radiology, pathology, cardiology and orthopaedics), a VNA, and share and collaborate solutions. Read more about Sectra and why Sectra PACS is "Best in KLAS" for a fifth consecutive year at http://www.sectra.com/medical/.

Contact: Andrea Sowitch, Vice President of Marketing Sectra, Inc. E-mail: andrea.sowitch@sectra.com Phone: +1-203-925-0899 ext. 268Torbjörn Kronander, President and CEO Sectra AB E-mail: torbjorn.kronander@sectra.se Phone: +46-705-23-5227

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sectra-to-utilize-microsoft-azure-for-its-cloud-based-imaging-it-solutions-in-the-us-300609104.html

SOURCE Sectra, Inc,



