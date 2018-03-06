Second Genome Appoints Matthew W. McClure, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Second Genome, a leader in the development of novel medicines

Matthew W. McClure

derived from the human microbiome , today announced the appointment of, M.D., as chief medical officer. Dr. McClure brings more than 20 years of experience in clinical/translational medicine, drug development,and therapeutic strategy, with specific expertise in fibrosis, thrombosis/coagulation, liver disease, inflammation, and infectious diseases. He will oversee clinical development, regulatory, and clinical operations for Second Genome's therapeutic pipeline.

"Matt's deep knowledge of drug development and experience in moving more than a dozen candidates through various phases of development will be of great value to Second Genome, particularly this year as we advance SGM-1019 into a Phase 2 study in nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and move a second program in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) into Phase 1," said Glenn Nedwin, Ph.D., MoT, president and chief executive officer of Second Genome. "In addition, his broad experience in a wide range of therapeutic areas will help us take proper considerations as we expand our growing preclinical pipeline of microbiome-based therapeutics, including through early research in diverse disease areas like IBD, cancer, and neurological conditions."

In his most recent position at Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Dr. McClure was responsible for all aspects of the simultaneous development, including strategy and planning, of three compounds in the infectious diseases area. During his career, Dr. McClure has served a central role in the clinical development of pirfenidone at InterMune (acquired for $8.3 billion by Roche), andexanet alfa at Portola Pharmaceuticals, and lumicitabine at Alios BioPharma (acquired for $1.75 billion by JNJ). He began his drug development career in academia at the Duke Clinical Research Institute, where he participated in the design and execution of cardiology "mega-trials." Dr. McClure has also worked as a hospitalist. He earned a medical doctorate and completed a residency in internal medicine at Duke University Medical Center, and earned a bachelor of science (summa cum laude) in biochemistry and cell biology at the University of California, San Diego.

About Second Genome Second Genome's mission is to transform lives with protein, peptide and/or metabolite medicines derived from the human microbiome. Second Genome has built a novel platform for microbiome drug discovery. This includes one of the world's largest, dynamic, curated and organized digital database of microbes correlated to metadata, using both internal and published data. Second Genome has completed more than 400 microbiome studies, analyzing more than 75,000 samples, for internal R&D, as well as for external partners across government, academia, pharmaceutical, nutrition and industrial companies. The team leverages its microbiome analysis platform with its partners' specific expertise to generate insightful findings that can accelerate research programs by elucidating the role of the microbiome in human health conditions, agriculture, animal health and other industries. The company has established a pipeline of therapeutic products for the treatment of inflammation and metabolic diseases.

Please visit www.secondgenome.com for more information.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/second-genome-appoints-matthew-w-mcclure-md-as-chief-medical-officer-300608428.html

SOURCE Second Genome