SculptMed Expands Wellness and Aesthetic Services

DENVER, Mar. 01, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SculptMed is excited to announce its expansion to provide leading wellness

services, including cryotherapy, IV Hydration, and NormaTec Pulsed Compression Therapy. SculptMed's expanded facility provides a safe, comfortable, and serene environment for its leading selection of treatments.

SculptMed utilizes one of the safest cryosaunas on the market from Impact Cryotherapy to provide Whole Body Cryotherapy, which exposes the body to a brief period of freezing air to promote wellness and healing. SculptMed's IV Hydration station offers an extensive menu of IV cocktails for replenishing hydration and essential nutrients, such as the Weekend Warrior Cocktail to speed athletic recovery and the Apple Cocktail with immunity-boosting nutrients for staving off the cold, flu, and other common illnesses. Last, but not least, NormaTec Pulsed Compression Therapy is a patented compression device used by many professional athletes to speed healing and soothe muscles after intense workouts or athletic competitions.

SculptMed also recently expanded its aesthetic services to include DermalInfusion Skin Resurfacing, microblading, and ModMicroMakeup, a specialized form of permanent makeup by renowned makeup artist Kari Kisch.

Located at The Streets at Southglenn Mall, in Centennial, SculptMed is a medical spa dedicated to helping patients in the Denver area reach their aesthetic and wellness goals. SculptMed's variety of treatments help patients address a number of aesthetic concerns, including excess fat, fine lines and wrinkles, unwanted hair, hair loss, and cellulite. SculptMed's menu of aesthetic treatments includes Botox® and dermal fillers, SculpSure® non-invasive fat reduction, platelet-rich plasma (PRP) skin rejuvenation therapy, skin tightening, DermalInfusion skin resurfacing facial treatment, tattoo removal, photofacials, microblading, and more.

SculptMed is convenient to patients in the Centennial, Highlands Ranch, Littleton, Lakewood, and Aurora areas. To learn more about services and treatments, call SculptMed at 720.287.1260 and visit http://www.sculptmed.net.

About SculptMed in Centennial, Colorado Doctors Julian Orenstein, Robert Kilpatrick, and David Stocker have joined forces at SculptMed, bringing years of emergency medical expertise to provide the highest quality laser, cosmetic, and wellness treatments in the Denver area.

Injectable treatments at SculptMed include Botox, Juvéderm®, and Voluma®. For fat-reduction, SculptMed offers Kybella® and SculpSure. For non-invasive laser skin rejuvenation, SculptMed provides IPL photofacials and non-ablative fractional laser skin resurfacing. SculptMed also offers non-invasive Pellevé® skin tightening and Pellefirm cellulite reduction. Additional services include DermalInfusion non-invasive skin-resurfacing facials, clinical facials, IV infusion therapy, cryotherapy, NormaTec pulsed compression therapy, and platelet-rich-plasma (PRP) skin and hair rejuvenation.

About Dr. Julian Orenstein Dr. Julian Orenstein is board-certified in both pediatrics and pediatric medicine, and teaches as an Associate Clinical Professor of Pediatrics and Emergency Room Medicine at George Washington and Georgetown Medical Centers. As a national teaching faculty member of The American Academy of Pediatrics, Dr. Orenstein has trained physicians for over 25 years. Since 1991, he has practiced both emergency medicine and pediatrics at Inova Fairfax, Children's National, and Shady Grove Adventist Hospitals. Dr. Orenstein has been published in a variety of publications, including peer-reviewed journals such as Pediatrics and Annals of Emergency Medicine.

About Dr. Robert Kilpatrick Dr. Robert Kilpatrick is a graduate of the Medical College of Wisconsin, and is board-certified by the American Board of Pediatrics. He conducted his residency in pediatrics at University of Nevada in Reno, and his fellowship at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in the Pediatric Cardiology department. Dr. Kilpatrick has been published in the peer-reviewed Journal Maternal-Fetal Neonatal Medicine.

About Dr. David Stocker A graduate of the University of Colorado, Dr. David Stocker is the Medical Director of the Pediatric Emergency Department at Sky Ridge Hospital in Lone Tree, CO. Prior to Sky Ridge, Dr. Stocker served as the Medical Director of the Pediatric Emergency Department at The Medical Center of Aurora, and then as the Sunrise Children's Hospital's Director of the Emergency Department. Dr. David Stocker was named one of 5280 Magazine's Top Doctors in 2009 for Pediatric Emergency Medicine.

SOURCE SculptMed