Sapio Sciences Announces The Immediate Availability Of Exemplar LIMS/ELN X

BALTIMORE, March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapio Sciences LLC is pleased to announce the release of Exemplar LIMS/ELN X,

the most feature rich release in Sapio's history, including features to enable high levels of data representations, analysis and visualizations. Exemplar X also introduces the Exemplar Rules Engine to enable more rapid implementation of complex requirementswith zero programming.

Perhaps the most significant item in Exemplar X is that Sapio has introduced a new class of ELN: Exemplar ELN Pro. Exemplar ELN Pro combines the best of traditional ELN capabilities to support scientists with their ad hoc experimentation, while now also leveraging Sapio's 10+ years of experience in tracking complex workflows to also enable what are traditionally considered LIMS features, including but not limited to, all of the following:

Drag and Drop Creation of Workflow Templates

Easy Creation and Tracking of Complex Templatized Processes

R Statistics Integration

MS Office™ Integration

Request Management & Integrated Sample Registration System

Consumable, Instrument and Storage Management

Complete NGS Pipeline out of the box

Interactive Work Queue Dashboard

Graphical Dashboards for Tracking Lab Operational Metrics like Turnaround Times

Integrated Dashboard Builder

SaaS Hosted and On-Premise Options Available

With Exemplar X Sapio is also introducing Exemplar ELN Essentials. This is an entry level lab notebook for companies not yet needing the capabilities and costs of a full blown ELN solution. Exemplar ELN Essentials is offered primarily as a SaaS solution with credit card based, monthly billing. A free evaluation of ELN Essentials can also be accessed online via the Sapio website.

According to Kevin Cramer, CEO, "Pharma and Biotech companies are challenged to find best in class LIMS and ELN solutions to support their lab operations and researchers. Typically, this meant buying two distinct solutions and then either resigning to the fact that they are not integrated or undertaking a costly and cumbersome integration process. With Exemplar X there is no need to compromise anymore. You can get best in class LIMS and ELN functionality in a single solution. This leads to significant savings in time and money versus buying point solutions. There are also additional efficiencies in having a single skill set capable of administering both the LIMS and ELN solutions."

Kevin continues, "We have already garnered significant ELN Pro commitments with demonstrations of our pre-release version and we look forward to this trend continuing for the rest of the year. We will continue to be customer driven, so as uptake of Exemplar X accelerates we will listen closely to customer feedback on how best to improve Exemplar's capabilities and ease of use."

For more information about Exemplar LIMS/ELN, please visit https://www.SapioSciences.com

About Sapio Sciences LLC

Sapio Sciences is a leading provider of LIMS, ELN and Data Management software, enabling our customers to manage their laboratories, notebooks and scientific data. Exemplar LIMS and ELN breaks new ground in its breadth of functionality and ease of configuration through its built-in Sample Management, Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) and Scientific Data Management (SDMS) capabilities all reachable through its intuitive, responsive, web-based user interface.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sapio-sciences-announces-the-immediate-availability-of-exemplar-limseln-x-300610967.html

SOURCE Sapio Sciences LLC