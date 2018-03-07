Sandoz Canada launches two new generic therapies for hypertension

Sandoz ® Perindopril Erbumine and Sandoz ® Perindopril Erbumine/Indapamide are generic alternatives to Coversyl and Coversyl Plus.

They are part of the angiotensin family converting enzyme, typically used in the treatment of hypertension.

Hypertension may cause death, disability and reduced lifespan, and these medicines will help facilitate access to high-quality treatment.

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, March Sandoz Canada announced today that it has launched two new generic alternatives to therapies that have been available under the brand names Coversyl and Coversyl Plus for the treatment of hypertension.

"We are very pleased to be bringing cost-effective generic alternatives to these important medicines to Canadians across the country," said Michel Robidoux, President and General Manager of Sandoz Canada. "Sandoz® Perindopril Erbumine and Sandoz® Perindopril Erbumine/Indapamide will help to make high-quality treatment more accessible to Canadians and could save the health care system millions of dollars every year through prescription of high-quality, cost-effective generics."

Sandoz® Perindopril Erbumine is an angiotensin converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor used to treat adults with mild to moderate essential hypertension and congestive heart failure. Concentrations include 2 mg, 4 mg, and 8 mg tablets.

Sandoz Canada is also launching Sandoz® Perindopril Erbumine/Indapamide. The feature of the combo is that it includes diuretics, which help control blood pressure by getting rid of excess salt and water. Concentrations include 2 mg / 0.625 mg, 4 mg / 1.25 mg and 8 mg / 2.5 mg tablets.

According to Hypertension Canada , 7.5 million people in Canada live with hypertension, which is among the top risk factors for death, disability and reduced lifespan. Over 90% of Canadians are estimated to develop hypertension if they live an average life span. If untreated, hypertension poses increased risk of heart failure, heart attack, kidney failure or stroke1.

About SandozSandoz Canada is part of Sandoz International GmbH, a global leader in generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars and a subsidiary of Swiss multinational Novartis AG. A leader in its field, Sandoz Canada develops, markets and distributes a broad line of generic, biosimilar, consumer and specialty products.

About Sandoz International GmbHSandoz is a global leader in generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars. As a division of the Novartis Group, our purpose is to discover new ways to improve and extend people's lives. We contribute to society's ability to support growing healthcare needs by pioneering novel approaches to help people around the world access high-quality medicine. Our portfolio of approximately 1000 molecules, covering all major therapeutic areas, accounted for 2017 sales of USD 10.1 billion. In 2017, our products reached well over 500 million patients. Sandoz is headquartered in Holzkirchen, in Germany's Greater Munich area.

