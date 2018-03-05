medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

Saince to demonstrate how hospitals can recoup millions of dollars in potentially lost revenues and improve their quality scores by using its solutions at the HIMSS 2018 Conference in Las Vegas

Monday, March 5, 2018 General News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

ALPHARETTA, Ga. and LAS VEGAS, March 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This year at HIMSS 2018 Conference,

Saince will showcase a wide range of its clinical documentation solutions that include Enterprise, Inpatient and Outpatient CDI solutions, Speech Enabled Radiology Reporting solutions and Speech Enabled Physician Documentation solutions. As one of the
largest providers of clinical documentation solutions in the industry, Saince will be sharing case studies of how its customers were able to recoup millions of dollars in potentially lost revenues and enjoyed 100% ROI in six months or less. Saince will have rolling product demonstrations and case study presentations at their booth during the conference.

Doc-U-Aide Enterprise CDI is the clinical documentation industry's first and only clinical documentation improvement solution that seamlessly integrates inpatient, outpatient and emergency CDI workflows into one solution. This enables hospitals to view the longitudinal risk profile of the patient across care settings resulting in identification and capture of CCs, MCCs and HCCs that could have otherwise been missed when this information is available in separate siloes that do not communicate with each other.

PracticePerfect Outpatient CDI solution takes away all the complexity out of risk adjustment and quality measures tracking which have become crucial in the era of MIPS and MACRA. Hospitals, ACOs and physician offices can now improve their revenues, increase their quality scores and gain valuable incentives by following the intuitive and intelligent workflows provided in PracticePerfect. With easy integration capabilities with any EHR, customers can leverage existing investments and enjoy quick ROI.

Verbatim is a powerful radiology reporting solution that comes integrated with artificial intelligence (AI) powered speech recognition capabilities. At a time when the industry is dominated by a single solution which has become increasing unaffordable to large segments of the market, Verbatim's launch is breath of fresh air. With its simplistic design and intuitive workflow, Verbatim is designed with only one goal – to make radiologists achieve more with less. With its superior technology, Verbatim provides 99% accuracy in speech recognition straight out of the box.

PowerSpeak speech enabled physician documentation solution offers the same AI powered speech recognition technology to all physicians of all specialties at an affordable price. Unlike other speech recognition solutions that tie doctors down to a single system, PowerSpeak allows them to use any system, at any time and from anywhere to complete their documentation in a fast and efficient manner.

Saince will have separate stations demonstrating all their solutions at their booth during the conference. Saince, for the first time, will also offer the opportunity to visitors to try the new solutions hands-on so that they can see and experience the capabilities first hand.

To see Saince's solutions and to try them hands-on, visit Saince booth #11343 at the HIMSS 2018 conference from March 6th – 8th in Las Vegas, NV.

About Saince: Saince (pronounced Science) is a leading clinical documentation solutions and services provider that has been identified as one of the fastest growing companies in the country by Inc Magazine. Our growth is a reflection of our commitment to our customers by providing them with state-of-the-art clinical documentation technologies and services that improve productivity, increase revenues and provide actionable insights. For more information, visit www.saince.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/saince-to-demonstrate-how-hospitals-can-recoup-millions-of-dollars-in-potentially-lost-revenues-and-improve-their-quality-scores-by-using-its-solutions-at-the-himss-2018-conference-in-las-vegas-300607813.html

SOURCE Saince, Inc.



You May Also Like

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies Jeffrey Uppington, M.B.B.S., FRCA is recognized by Continental Who's Who

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.