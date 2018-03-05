Saince to demonstrate how hospitals can recoup millions of dollars in potentially lost revenues and improve their quality scores by using its solutions at the HIMSS 2018 Conference in Las Vegas

ALPHARETTA, Ga. and LAS VEGAS, March 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This year at HIMSS 2018 Conference,

Saince will showcase a wide range of its clinical documentation solutions that include Enterprise, Inpatient and Outpatient CDI solutions, Speech Enabled Radiology Reporting solutions and Speech Enabled Physician Documentation solutions. As one of thelargest providers of clinical documentation solutions in the industry, Saince will be sharing case studies of how its customers were able to recoup millions of dollars in potentially lost revenues and enjoyed 100% ROI in six months or less. Saince will have rolling product demonstrations and case study presentations at their booth during the conference.

Doc-U-Aide Enterprise CDI is the clinical documentation industry's first and only clinical documentation improvement solution that seamlessly integrates inpatient, outpatient and emergency CDI workflows into one solution. This enables hospitals to view the longitudinal risk profile of the patient across care settings resulting in identification and capture of CCs, MCCs and HCCs that could have otherwise been missed when this information is available in separate siloes that do not communicate with each other.

PracticePerfect Outpatient CDI solution takes away all the complexity out of risk adjustment and quality measures tracking which have become crucial in the era of MIPS and MACRA. Hospitals, ACOs and physician offices can now improve their revenues, increase their quality scores and gain valuable incentives by following the intuitive and intelligent workflows provided in PracticePerfect. With easy integration capabilities with any EHR, customers can leverage existing investments and enjoy quick ROI.

Verbatim is a powerful radiology reporting solution that comes integrated with artificial intelligence (AI) powered speech recognition capabilities. At a time when the industry is dominated by a single solution which has become increasing unaffordable to large segments of the market, Verbatim's launch is breath of fresh air. With its simplistic design and intuitive workflow, Verbatim is designed with only one goal – to make radiologists achieve more with less. With its superior technology, Verbatim provides 99% accuracy in speech recognition straight out of the box.

PowerSpeak speech enabled physician documentation solution offers the same AI powered speech recognition technology to all physicians of all specialties at an affordable price. Unlike other speech recognition solutions that tie doctors down to a single system, PowerSpeak allows them to use any system, at any time and from anywhere to complete their documentation in a fast and efficient manner.

Saince will have separate stations demonstrating all their solutions at their booth during the conference. Saince, for the first time, will also offer the opportunity to visitors to try the new solutions hands-on so that they can see and experience the capabilities first hand.

To see Saince's solutions and to try them hands-on, visit Saince booth #11343 at the HIMSS 2018 conference from March 6th – 8th in Las Vegas, NV.

About Saince: Saince (pronounced Science) is a leading clinical documentation solutions and services provider that has been identified as one of the fastest growing companies in the country by Inc Magazine. Our growth is a reflection of our commitment to our customers by providing them with state-of-the-art clinical documentation technologies and services that improve productivity, increase revenues and provide actionable insights. For more information, visit www.saince.com.

