Sabal Insurance Group Creates Efficient Solutions to ACA Programs for Employee Benefits Plans

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the midst of rising healthcare costs, Sabal Insurance Group

continues to develop efficient employee benefits plans for its clients. While ensuring compliance with the Affordable Healthcare Act (also known as Obamacare), Sabal Insurance Group is committed to finding the best solutions for businesses offering their employees benefits plans.

Although the Affordable Care Act has been effective in making healthcare more accessible for certain segments of the population, it has done little in minimizing costs for others. An aging population, increase in prescription drug costs, and new medical technology advancements have caused healthcare costs to increase dramatically, therefore businesses and employers are taking a hit.

The ACA increases costs not just in terms of pure premium, claims dollars, and taxes, but also in the amount of resources businesses need to dedicate to ensure they are operating these plans effectively and compliantly.

With different plans and requirements always being proposed, it is essential to have an insurance group you can rely on. Sabal Insurance Group is committed to finding new solutions to the increasing fees and implementing the most efficient employee benefits plans to ensure businesses and employees are saving as much as possible under ACA requirements.

In addition to employee benefits solutions, Sabal Insurance Group offers insurance solutions for business operations with custom-designed, comprehensive insurance programs that balance coverage, creativity, and affordability. The insurance group also offers personal insurance solutions ranging from homeowners, auto, excess liability and flood.

"Sabal's only goal is ensuring our client's satisfaction. And being a truly INDEPENDENT insurance broker makes that attainable," said Ian Norris, founder of Sabal Insurance Group.

Licensed in all 50 states, Sabal serves a diverse client base that spans the United States, Europe, and Latin America from their headquarters in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Founded in 2004 by Ian Norris, Sabal Insurance Group is an independent insurance broker, specializing in the development of innovative insurance solutions for both commercial and personal needs. Sabal Insurance group is devoted to reducing clients' insurance costs, while improving their insurance coverage. For more information, visit the Sabal Insurance group website where you can request a quote today.

SOURCE Search Engine Operator