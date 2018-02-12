medindia
Saama Technologies Earns Frost & Sullivan's Recognition as a Technology Leader, with its Real-World Evidence IT Solutions

Monday, February 12, 2018 News on IT in Healthcare
Saama's platform flexibility and scalability helps clients achieve higher savings, process efficiencies and accelerated product commercialization

SANTA

CLARA, California, Feb. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the real-world evidence (RWE) IT solutions market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Saama Technologies (Saama) with the 2018 Global
Enabling Technology Leadership Award for its fluid analytics platform, a set of cloud-enabled Big Data management and analytics solutions that support clients' needs to simultaneously organize, process and translate unstructured, semi-structured, and structured data, especially in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology clinical trial and drug discovery segments.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/640601/Frost_Sullivan___Saama_Award.jpg

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that has developed a pioneering technology that enhances current products as well as enables the development of new products and applications. The award recognizes the high market acceptance potential of the recipient's technology.

"Saama Technologies has filled a major gap in RWE solutions for clinical trials applications by overcoming various implementation challenges (such as data interoperability) across structured and unstructured data systems through its outcome-oriented analytics solutions and innovative analytics tools," said Piyush Bansal, Senior Industry Analyst. "Such application diversity in clinical trial optimization processes is unique and differentiates Saama from competitors."

Saama's analytics platform is equipped with pre-built components, connectors, key performance indicators (KPIs), dashboards, and life science industry-specific data models that allow clients to speed up the data analytics platform configuration and installation for new projects. In addition, the platform provides flexibility by allowing users to modify any algorithm stored in its library to meet their specific needs. Saama's platform is supported by machine learning algebraic and non-algebraic models to enable automated data management and visualization. Furthermore, this platform supports multiple RWE-driven applications across the pharmaceutical value chain, delivered through a suite of software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based applications called Life Science Analytics Cloud.

The following are key platform application features:

  • Supports clinical trials, including patient recruitment, site selection, investigator recruitment, and feasibility assessment, using real-world data (RWD) and RWE
  • Provides safety signal searching and guided analytics
  • Cloud-based scalable solutions, which can be applied for a large variety of datasets

Saama makes its platform easy to use by providing a guided analytics interface for easy and seamless access at the client end, without needing an analytics tools expert. Clients have achieved 10% efficiency in site identification timelines, while a 15% reduction in non-enrolling site cost has been observed using Saama's analytics solutions. Furthermore, the platform's flexibility, in terms of its algorithms, speeds up time-to-market by almost five times, compared to standard platforms.

"Frost & Sullivan has identified Saama as an exceptional strategic partner for implementing RWE solutions, especially to support clinical trial optimization processes. A higher than average client retention rate and large client base indicates a high client satisfaction, which the company has achieved through its exceptional service and innovative product development approach," said Piyush Bansal, Senior Industry Analyst. "Saama Technologies has earned Frost & Sullivan's global Enabling Technology Leadership Award for both its innovative analytics platforms and operational excellence."

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Saama

Saama Technologies is the advanced data and analytics company delivering actionable business insights for life sciences and the Global 2000. We are singularly focused on driving fast, flexible, impactful business outcomes for our clients through data and analytics. Our unique "hybrid" approach integrates focused solutions and expertise across the life sciences domain, business consulting, data science, automated data management, and big data technologies. We integrate manual and disconnected initiatives into a well-aligned roadmap facilitating the client's journey from strategy through solution implementation.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, collaborates with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, Frost & Sullivan has been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion

Contact:Claudia ToscanoP: 210.477.8417F: 210.348.1003 E: Claudia.Toscano@frost.com



