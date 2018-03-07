JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX), a biotechnology company delivering innovative

Tuesday,

7:30 a.m. PT

anti-infective therapies for difficult-to-treat and often life-threatening infections, today announced that the Company will present at the 30Annual ROTH Conference at the Ritz Carlton Laguna Niguel in Dana Point onat

A live webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Company's website: www.scynexis.com. A replay of the presentation will be available approximately two hours after the event and will be available for two weeks following the presentation.

About SCYNEXIS SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) is a biotechnology company committed to positively impacting the lives of patients suffering from difficult-to-treat and often life-threatening infections by delivering innovative anti-infective therapies. The SCYNEXIS team has extensive experience in the life sciences industry, discovering and developing more than 30 innovative medicines over a broad range of therapeutic areas. The Company's lead product candidate, SCY-078, is a novel IV/oral antifungal agent in Phase 2 clinical and preclinical development for the treatment of several serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections caused by Candida and Aspergillus species. For more information, visit www.scynexis.com.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations Susan Kim Argot Partners Tel: 212-203-4433 susan@argotpartners.com

Media Relations George E. MacDougall MacDougall Biomedical Communications Tel: 781-235-3093 george@macbiocom.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scynexis-to-present-at-the-30th-annual-roth-conference-300609534.html

SOURCE SCYNEXIS, Inc.