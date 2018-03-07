medindia
SCYNEXIS to Present at the 30th Annual ROTH Conference

Wednesday, March 7, 2018 Health Insurance News
JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX), a biotechnology company delivering innovative

anti-infective therapies for difficult-to-treat and often life-threatening infections, today announced that the Company will present at the 30th Annual ROTH Conference at the Ritz Carlton Laguna Niguel in Dana Point on Tuesday,
March 13, 2018 at 7:30 a.m. PT.

A live webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Company's website: www.scynexis.com. A replay of the presentation will be available approximately two hours after the event and will be available for two weeks following the presentation.

About SCYNEXIS SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) is a biotechnology company committed to positively impacting the lives of patients suffering from difficult-to-treat and often life-threatening infections by delivering innovative anti-infective therapies. The SCYNEXIS team has extensive experience in the life sciences industry, discovering and developing more than 30 innovative medicines over a broad range of therapeutic areas. The Company's lead product candidate, SCY-078, is a novel IV/oral antifungal agent in Phase 2 clinical and preclinical development for the treatment of several serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections caused by Candida and Aspergillus species. For more information, visit www.scynexis.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scynexis-to-present-at-the-30th-annual-roth-conference-300609534.html

SOURCE SCYNEXIS, Inc.



Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

