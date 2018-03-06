SCYNEXIS Announces Launch of Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SCYNEXIS, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCYX) today announced that it has commenced an underwritten

public offering of shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase shares of its common stock. All of the shares of common stock and warrants in the offering will be sold by SCYNEXIS.

Guggenheim Securities, LLC is serving as the sole book-running

manager.

A shelf registration statement relating to the shares being sold in this offering was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on October 30, 2015, and was declared effective on November 16, 2015. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the proposed public offering may be obtained by contacting Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10017, or by telephone at (212) 518-9658, or by email to GSEquityProspectusDelivery@guggenheimpartners.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS is a pharmaceutical company committed to the development and commercialization of novel anti-infectives to address significant unmet therapeutic needs. SCYNEXIS is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as an oral and IV drug for the treatment of several fungal infections, including serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements, including statements relating to SCYNEXIS's expectations regarding the proposed public offering. These statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those projected. SCYNEXIS cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to market conditions and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the public offering. There can be no assurance that SCYNEXIS will be able to complete the public offering on the anticipated terms, or at all. Risks and uncertainties relating to SCYNEXIS and its business can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of SCYNEXIS's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, filed with the SEC on March 13, 2017, and in the preliminary prospectus contained in the registration statement related to the proposed offering filed with the SEC on March 5, 2018. SCYNEXIS undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in SCYNEXIS's expectations.

