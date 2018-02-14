medindia
RoxSan Pharmacy Notifies Patients of Potential Breach of Unsecured Personal Information

Wednesday, February 14, 2018 Drug News
SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its commitment to patient privacy, RoxSan Pharmacy ("RoxSan")

notified 1,049 patients of a potential breach of unsecured personal patient protected health information.  RoxSan is notifying affected individuals in as timely a manner as possible, in its efforts to reduce or eliminate potential harm. It was necessary
to delay notification because of the protected nature of the forensic investigation, which is now complete.

The incident involved the transmission of a data file to a business associate on January 20, 2015. The data file containing the unsecured information was transmitted to only one individual, a business associate in the legal field, with which RoxSan maintains a Business Associate Agreement.  However, since the data file was transmitted for non-health-related reasons, the transmission is considered a breach.  The unsecured information includes records dated between April 2015 and August 2015, and includes prescription information, patient identification numbers, drug information, physician names, and insurance information. The data file did not contain patient names or addresses or other personal identification information, and RoxSan has not received any indication that the information has been accessed or used by any unauthorized individual.

As a measure of security, concerned individuals should take the steps below to protect their personal information:

  • Call any of the three major credit bureaus to place a fraud alert on your credit report. As soon as the credit bureau confirms your fraud alert, the other two credit bureaus will automatically be notified.
    • Equifax: 1-800-525-6285; www.equifax.com
    • Experian: 1-888-397-3742; www.experian.com
    • TransUnion: 1-800-680-7289; www.transunion.com
  • Order your credit reports. By establishing a fraud alert, you can receive a free copy of your credit report.
  • Continue to monitor your credit reports. Continue to monitor your credit reports to ensure an imposter has not opened an account with your personal information.

RoxSan has established a section on its website, www.roxsan.com, with more information about protecting your personal information.

RoxSan sincerely apologizes for the inconvenience and concern this incident may cause you and will continue to do everything it can to correct this situation and fortify its operational protections for you and others.

You may contact RoxSan with questions and concerns by sending a letter to RoxSan Pharmacy, 465 N. Roxbury Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 or an e-mail to customerservice@roxsan.com.

Media Contact: Rachel Jiang 310-899-4442

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/roxsan-pharmacy-notifies-patients-of-potential-breach-of-unsecured-personal-information-300598196.html

SOURCE RoxSan Pharmacy



Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

