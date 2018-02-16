medindia
Robert Kotler, MD, FACS, Beverly Hills Rhinoplasty Superspecialist Offers a Practical, Permanent Non-Surgical Solution for Unhappy Nose Job Patients

Friday, February 16, 2018 General News
As the number of rhinoplasty or nose job patients needing a "touch-up" rises, Dr. Robert Kotler, Beverly Hills nose job superspecialist, offers a little-known practical salvation - permanent non-surgical revision rhinoplasty.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --

rises, Dr. Robert Kotler, Beverly Hills nose job superspecialist, offers a little-known practical salvation - permanent non-surgical revision rhinoplasty.

"No patient wants to wind up with an overdone and unnatural nose. On profile, too scooped; from the front, a pinched tip; on the sides, grooves, moguls, dips, depressions," notes Dr. Kotler, author of Secrets Of A Beverly Hills Cosmetic Surgeon. "Fortunately, for such patients, justifiably wary of yet another surgery, there is a better option," says Dr. Kotler. "We have over 30 years' experience with this reliable, predictable non-surgical alternative: permanent filler injections. Yet, few people are aware of it."

"When appropriate, micro-droplets of liquid medical grade silicone, Silikon 1000, precisely deposited under the nasal skin with a short, ultra-fine needle, will permanently correct most imperfections," says Dr. Kotler. "Permanent fillers can be a practical alternative to complex repeat operations, typically requiring bone and/or cartilage transplants."

"Revision rhinoplasties, or 're-do's, just as the original surgery, mean time off work, some discomfort and more money," notes Dr. Kotler, who has performed over 4000 nasal surgeries. "Yes, there are some situations whereby surgery cannot be avoided, such as when breathing is still blocked. But, doesn't it make more sense, whenever possible, to get the nose you wanted, from a few office visits with no down time, very little pain, back-to-work immediately and without swelling or bruising? Hard to fault the logic of that option."

For patients considering permanent non-surgical revision rhinoplasty, Dr. Kotler devised a clever and practical "test drive", "The Kotler Saline Demo." With patient mirror-in-hand and nose skin anesthetized, Dr. Kotler injects micro-droplets of sterile saline (salt-water). "This preview allows immediate visualization of the end-result of permanent filling. Digital photos, taken before and immediately after the saline filler is placed, are e-mailed to the patient to share with family or friends for their input. The saline filler dissipates within an hour or so."

For more about Dr. Kotler, before and after photos, patient commentaries plus videos featuring patients reflecting on their permanent non-surgical revision rhinoplasty, please visit: https://www.robertkotlermd.com

 

SOURCE Robert Kotler, MD



