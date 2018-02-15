medindia
Rishikul Yogshala Invites Applications for Yoga Teacher Training Certifications in Nepal

Thursday, February 15, 2018
POKHARA, Nepal, February 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Rishikul Yogshala, a premium

registered yoga school has disclosed details about its upcoming Yoga Teacher Training Certifications in Nepal  

Rishikul Yogshala has revealed information about its yoga teacher

training programs to be held during the month of March and April 2018. The month-long programs shall be held in the meditation capital and the globe's highest trekking destination, Nepal, in the tinsel town of Pokhara.

     (Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160406/798673 )

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/641982/Rishikul_Yogshala_Yoga_Teacher_Training.jpg ) Rishikul Yogshala's programs in Nepal can be availed under 200 hour, 300 hour, and 500 hour Yoga TT Certifications depending upon the eligibility of the applicants. The 200 hour Yoga Teacher Training program is specifically designed for the yoga newbie aspiring to take on more sincere teachings of the science and for the ones looking to refine their previously acquired yogic skills. The purpose of 200 hour YTTC at the school is to build a strong core for each student upon which they can develop as a fine yogi and a great yoga teacher. The 300 hour yoga program in Nepal shall predominantly focus on advancing the learning of various subjects taught in the 200 hour YTTC. Hence, the 200 hour YTTC graduates are directly eligible to apply for the 300 hour Yoga program. Whereas, the 500 hour YTTC at Rishikul Yogshala serves as the highest level of certification for becoming a globally valued yoga teacher and is ideal for all those sincere about their evolution into a yoga teacher and a remarkably serious practitioner. The 2-month long program is an ideal cumulative of 200 hour and 300 hour Yoga Training wherein, the first half focuses on the teachings of 200 hour YTTC and the second half is concerned on advanced teachings of 300 hour YTTC.  

Rishikul Yogshala is a strong believer and propagator of traditional teachings which define the sanctity of yoga in the purest form. Hence, the curriculum and format of the program is a sheer reflection of the school's ideology wherein the students shall learn the traditional yoga style - Hatha and Ashtanga, along with various subjects such as Yoga Philosophy, Pranayama, Meditation, Yoga Nidra, Mantra Yoga, Yoga Anatomy, Adjustment and Alignment, and many more. The courses are conducted with references from the Great Yoga Upanishad, Yoga Sutras of Patanjali, and several sacred books for idealistic teachings of the science. In addition to the YTTC, the students shall also be taken for excursions and visits to some of the most heart-warming and enticing places in Nepal, including the Sarangkot Valley visit for relaxation and rejuvenation purposes.

Food and accommodation shall be offered to each student at the very hygienic and affluent in-house facility of the school. Encapsulated by the snow-laden galore of the Annapurna Range, humming river streams, and beautiful gardens, the site of accommodation shall be the perfect place for rest and self-reflection. The students shall be able to avail the rooms on both sharing and private basis depending upon their availability and comfort. The candidates shall be offered all the basic amenities such as twin beds, lights, fans, geyser, seating area, etc. Delicious yogic food prepared from fresh resources shall be served to the students thrice a day along with herbal drinks.            

As a global leader in quality yoga education in the 200 hour, 300 hour, and 500 hour domain, Rishikul Yogshala has been imparting authentic teachings of the science since the foundation. With a team of honored yoga teachers and mentors, the school has its branches in multiple locations while being headquartered in Rishikesh, India.

For more information visit, https://www.rishikulyogshala.org/.  

Alternatively, you can call +91-7060060954 or email at info@rishikulyogshala.org.

SOURCE Rishikul Yogshala



Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
