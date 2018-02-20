medindia
Rishikul Yogshala Announces Yoga Retreats in India

Tuesday, February 20, 2018
RISHIKESH, India, February 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Rishikul Yogshala, a recognized

yoga school and retreat home, has announced the upcoming Yoga Retreats in India for the year 2018

Rishikul Yogshala has revealed

the final details about its upcoming yoga retreats for the year 2018. The highly-reformative retreats shall be offered in the very land of yoga and spirituality, India.

With the divine purpose to help entities find inner peace, balance, and harmony in the mind, body, and spirit, along with the added experience of feeling pampered in the embrace of earth's most bountiful reserves, Yoga Retreats in India are organized by Rishikul Yogshala. With the revelation of their Yoga Retreat Calendar for the year 2018, this year shall be even more rejuvenating than ever. Wandering souls from across the globe seeking peace, relaxation, self-love, and inner bliss shall be welcomed to these retreats at the Yogshala. These retreats shall be held at the Yogshala's much-treasured southern wing in Kerala, and its headquarters in the North, also the yoga capital of the globe, Rishikesh, India. Owing to the amazing climatic conditions, the yoga retreats in the Ayurveda abode, Kerala, shall be held in the most exotic southern time zone during November, December, January, February, March, and April, whereas the ashram shall offer splendid retreats in the Himalayan town, Rishikesh, throughout the year.

The enthusiasts shall be able to choose from a variety of retreat options and packages - yoga retreat for the yoga enthusiasts, meditation retreats for the spiritualists, ayurveda retreats for the healing souls. However, each retreat at the Yogshala shall exhibit a subtle glimpse of the other categories for providing a holistic experience to the guests. The retreats shall cover various aspects of the sciences on a basic level including complementary Ayurveda massages and knowledge of detoxifying therapies. The addition of soulful site-seeing, excursions, and other activities in these historic and mesmerizing towns shall make up for highly wonderful and rehabilitating experiences.

The food and accommodation facility shall be provided to the guests on-site at the Yogshala's ashram facility for truly yogic acquaintances. The dwelling place at the Yogshala is akin to living in nature's haven which is only amplified by the addition of modern amenities so the guests can experience the Vedic life while feeling at home and at ease. Pure yogic food shall be served to the guests thrice a day comprising of clean, hygienic Vedic preparations, freshly sourced vegetables, and herbs. Each retreat shall be led and guided by the time-honored teachers of Rishikul Yogshala.

Rishikul Yogshala is recognized as the leading yoga school and retreat abode since its inception in 2010. Owing to the school's registered status and accreditation by Yoga Alliance, the school has maintained the finest quality in its programs and curriculum. The idealist foundation has a firm belief in offering the most authentic and rejuvenating experiences of yoga. The school strictly follows traditional teachings and system of the science with a penetrating focus on Hatha and Ashtanga Yoga, Pranayama Therapy, Shat-Kriyas (Yogic Detoxification Works), Yoga Philosophy, Anatomy, Meditation (particularly Yoga Nidra), and Adjustment and Alignment. With a range of RYT 200, 300, and 500 Hour programs, Rishikul Yogshala conducts specialized 7-Day and 15-Day Yoga, Meditation, and Ayurveda Retreats at its various locations in India, Nepal, Thailand, and Vietnam.

About Rishikul Yogshala

Rishikul Yogshala is an internationally acclaimed Yoga and Meditation school centered in Rishikesh with branches at several locations in India and neighboring countries since 2010. The school has been approved by Yoga Alliance USA and Yoga Alliance International. Rishikul Yogshala offers 200, 300, and 500 hour Yoga TTC courses along with exclusive 7 and 15 day Yoga, Ayurveda, and Meditation retreats. For more information, visit https://www.rishikulyogshala.org/.

Media contact: Manmohan Singh +91-7060-060-954 info@rishikulyogshala.org

SOURCE Rishikul Yogshala


Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
