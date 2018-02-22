Right at Home Announces Its Recognition as a 2018 Home Care Pulse® and 2018 Best of Home Care® Endorsed National Provider

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Right at Home, a leading in-home care franchise system with more than 500

locations across the world, announced today that it has been named both a 2018 Home Care Pulse® Endorsed National Provider and a 2018 Best of Home Care® Endorsed National Provider by Home Care Pulse. These titles are given only to a select number of organizations that have established a high standard of care across their systems.

Right at Home is ranked among an exclusive list of providers by Home Care Pulse, a third party that gathers client and caregiver satisfaction scores. The collected information proves Right at Home's dedication to offering the highest-quality care to clients and an exceptional working environment to employees.

"After providing more than 15 years of service to communities across the U.S. and as we continue to grow and help seniors and adults with disabilities age comfortably and happily in their homes, it is imperative that we receive feedback from our clients regarding how they view our care and from caregivers regarding how we are doing as an employer," said Brian Petranick, Right at Home CEO and President. "We began working with Home Care Pulse three years ago so we could hold ourselves accountable to ensuring that we are providing outstanding care to our clients and remain an appealing place to work. Our difference is RightCare — we are the right people doing the right things the right way for the right reason — and the survey results conclude that we are indeed providing the Right Care to clients and caregivers alike."

Not only did Right at Home receive acknowledgment as a 2018 Home Care Pulse® Endorsed National Provider and a 2018 Best of Home Care® Endorsed National Provider, but also many Right at Home franchise locations across the U.S. were recently recognized with one or more of Home Care Pulse's Best of Home Care Awards. Fifty-four total offices were named as a Provider of Choice, Employer of Choice, Provider and Employer of Choice, or a Leader in Excellence. All Right at Home office award winners for 2018 and 2017 can be found here.

Right at Home's award-winning locations have contracted with Home Care Pulse to gather feedback from clients and caregivers via live phone interviews each month. Because Home Care Pulse is an independent third-party company, it is able to collect honest and unbiased feedback. These award-winning home care providers have received the highest satisfaction scores in areas such as professionalism, compassion of caregivers, training, and client/caregiver compatibility.

"We are proud to award Right at Home with the 2018 Best of Home Care – Endorsed National Provider™. To earn this award, Right at Home excelled at delivering exceptional home care to thousands of people throughout the country," said Aaron Marcum, CEO of Home Care Pulse. "This achievement further demonstrates Right at Home's commitment to providing their clients with the best and most-qualified caregivers possible. It has been extremely rewarding for me to work with an organization that puts the needs of their clients first."

To learn more about Right at Home, visit About Right at Home at http://www.rightathome.net.

To learn more about franchise opportunities with Right at Home, visit http://www.rightathomefranchise.com.

ABOUT RIGHT AT HOME:Founded in 1995, Right at Home offers in-home companionship and personal care and assistance to seniors and adults with a disability who want to continue to live independently. Local Right at Home offices are independently owned and operated and directly employ and supervise all caregiving staff, each of whom is thoroughly screened, trained, and bonded/insured prior to entering a client's home. Right at Home's global office is based in Omaha, Nebraska, with more than 500 franchise locations in the U.S. and seven other countries. Right at Home is the highest-ranked senior care franchise opportunity on Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500 list, coming in at No. 49 overall. For more information on Right at Home, visit About Right at Home at http://www.rightathome.net/about-us or read the Right at Home franchising blog at http://www.rightathomefranchise.com/blog/. To learn more about franchising opportunities, please visit http://www.rightathomefranchise.com/.

ABOUT HOME CARE PULSE:Home Care Pulse is the home care industry's leading firm in satisfaction research and quality assurance. On behalf of home care businesses across North America, Home Care Pulse gathers unbiased satisfaction ratings from clients and caregivers and detailed feedback to ensure the best in-home care possible can be provided. Powerful online reports allow businesses to identify needs and take action to increase satisfaction, reduce caregiver turnover, and address client needs. For more information, please call Home Care Pulse at (877) 307-8573 or visit homecarepulse.com.

Lauren Kaminski,No Limit Agency312-526-3996lauren@nolimitagency.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/right-at-home-announces-its-recognition-as-a-2018-home-care-pulse-and-2018-best-of-home-care-endorsed-national-provider-300602723.html

SOURCE Right at Home