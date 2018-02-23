RidgeCrest Herbals' Essential Eyes Supplement Wins Taste For Life Award

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The awards keep coming

in for RidgeCrest Herbals! This time it is their Essential Eyes that has won yet another award - the Taste For Life Essential Supplements Award in the category of Eye Health.

The award-winning Essential Eyes formula takes a nutritive approach

to supporting eye health, keeping in mind the stress placed on eyes through overuse of electronics while strengthening supporting systems. This innovative product contains Lutemax 2020, a patented, award-winning eye-support ingredient sourced from marigolds, which contains Lutein, Zeazanthin and Meso-Zeazanthins in a 5:1 ratio. Designed to support circulation to the eye and provide it with crucial nutrients for eye health, Essential Eyes acts as internal "sunglasses" for the macula's constant exposure to blue-light from technology. For more information on this ingredient and to learn about the dangers of overexposure to electronics, visit http://www.bluelightexposed.com.

Ingredient Highlights:

Wild Yam Root: This root contains steroidal saponins, which studies have shown may help protect the body from free radicals. This can be beneficial for the eyes as blue light damage can increase free radicals.

Asiatic Dogwood Fruit: It is rich in antioxidants - lower antioxidant levels in the eyes may be linked to age-related vision decline.

Poria Fungal Body: Poria, which contains multiple vitamins and other nutrients essential to healthy cardiac function and blood circulation, helps balance electrolytes and revitalizes the spleen to help support the immune system and help it function properly.

Zeaxanthin Isomers: There are hundreds are carotenoids, but only two located in the human eye - lutein and zeaxanthin. Carotenoids help the body filter blue light and defend the eye from oxidative stress.

Essential Eyes, which also received the 2017 New Hope Network's NEXTY Award for Best Condition-Specific Supplement, joins RidgeCrests' other award-winning products, including:

ClearLungs® Immune, 2017 Taste for Life Essentials Award, Breathe Easy Category ClearLungs Immune® 2016 Taste For Life Better Nutrition Award, Best Supplement, Sinus & Respiratory Support Category PhysiQOL™ - 2016 Taste For Life Better Nutrition Award, Best Supplement, Pain Relief Category AnxietyFree™ - VITY Award, 2014, 2016 Taste For Life Better Nutrition Award, Best of Supplements ThyroidThrive™ - 2017 Taste For Life Better Nutrition Award, Best Supplement

