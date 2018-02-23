medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

RidgeCrest Herbals' Essential Eyes Supplement Wins Taste For Life Award

Friday, February 23, 2018 General News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Essential Eyes wins another award!

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The awards keep coming

in for RidgeCrest Herbals! This time it is their Essential Eyes that has won yet another award - the Taste For Life Essential Supplements Award in the category of Eye Health.

The award-winning Essential Eyes formula takes a nutritive approach

to supporting eye health, keeping in mind the stress placed on eyes through overuse of electronics while strengthening supporting systems. This innovative product contains Lutemax 2020, a patented, award-winning eye-support ingredient sourced from marigolds, which contains Lutein, Zeazanthin and Meso-Zeazanthins in a 5:1 ratio. Designed to support circulation to the eye and provide it with crucial nutrients for eye health, Essential Eyes acts as internal "sunglasses" for the macula's constant exposure to blue-light from technology. For more information on this ingredient and to learn about the dangers of overexposure to electronics, visit http://www.bluelightexposed.com.

Ingredient Highlights:

Wild Yam Root: This root contains steroidal saponins, which studies have shown may help protect the body from free radicals. This can be beneficial for the eyes as blue light damage can increase free radicals.

Asiatic Dogwood Fruit: It is rich in antioxidants - lower antioxidant levels in the eyes may be linked to age-related vision decline.

Poria Fungal Body: Poria, which contains multiple vitamins and other nutrients essential to healthy cardiac function and blood circulation, helps balance electrolytes and revitalizes the spleen to help support the immune system and help it function properly.

Zeaxanthin Isomers: There are hundreds are carotenoids, but only two located in the human eye - lutein and zeaxanthin. Carotenoids help the body filter blue light and defend the eye from oxidative stress.

Essential Eyes, which also received the 2017 New Hope Network's NEXTY Award for Best Condition-Specific Supplement, joins RidgeCrests' other award-winning products, including:

ClearLungs® Immune, 2017 Taste for Life Essentials Award, Breathe Easy Category ClearLungs Immune® 2016 Taste For Life Better Nutrition Award, Best Supplement, Sinus & Respiratory Support Category PhysiQOL™ - 2016 Taste For Life Better Nutrition Award, Best Supplement, Pain Relief Category AnxietyFree™ - VITY Award, 2014, 2016 Taste For Life Better Nutrition Award, Best of Supplements ThyroidThrive™ - 2017 Taste For Life Better Nutrition Award, Best Supplement

For more information, visit rcherbals.com.

 

SOURCE RidgeCrest Herbals



You May Also Like

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.