Richmond's Health Care Analytics Scene is Ready for Takeoff

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- EnterBridge Technologies Inc., a Richmond-based

Richmond

technology firm, today announced the acquisition of-based health data analytics firm, SMA Informatics Partners LLC, and its subsidiaries to form a new entity, New Health Analytics LLC (NHA).

EnterBridge

Erik Bleyl

CEO,, believes the healthcare analytics space is a vibrant market. According to Bleyl, "In combining the resources, talent, and analytic technologies of our firms, we believe we are uniquely positioned to provide world-class products and services to hospitals, health systems, ACOs, physician groups, and integrated networks."

SMA co-founder and continuing Analytics Advisor, Warren Brennan, MHA, is well known among national healthcare data enthusiasts. Brennan notes, "Our premier clinical integration product, CiManager, saves our customers millions of dollars and reduces preventable readmissions. Our products are known for their ease of use, attractive price points, and high quality curated data. We look forward to working with EnterBridge's gifted technologists to enhance our user experience."

Fellow SMA co-founder, Louis Rossiter, PhD, will remain at NHA as the Chief of Scientific Methods. Dr. Rossiter is a healthcare economist and former Secretary of Health and Human Resources for the Commonwealth of Virginia. Dr. Rossiter is bullish on NHAs future, "Our products give organizations the ability to focus on what is in their control, compare their performance to competitors, and enter managed care negotiations using trusted data."

NHA CEO, Todd Nuckols, sees a bright future for the new organization, "Warren and Lou laid an impressive foundation of data integrity", Nuckols said. "We are ready to advance their work by embedding our analytics in the day-to-day healthcare workflow. This is what the current marketplace is demanding. Our vision is to empower healthcare organizations to compete with integrity in the new healthcare economy."

About EnterBridge Technologies:EnterBridge Technologies was founded in 2002 with the mission of helping enterprise companies use data to drive business success. Using proven analytic tools, EnterBridge uncovers opportunities buried in your data to create better customer experiences, new services, and additional revenue.

About SMA Informatics Partners:Since 2008, SMA Informatics Partners (with subsidiaries Chironet and Strategic Medical Alliances) has provided a suite of SaaS-based analytics applications to over 180 healthcare customers enabling them to use data in new ways to improve outcomes, lower costs, maintain compliance and accreditation, and benchmark against competitors.

