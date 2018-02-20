Revitalize Skin Health-New CBD Products Increase Skin Immunity and Normalize Cell Production

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Feb. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinite CBD announces the release of Afterglow CBD healing oil and

Dark Matter CBD antiseptic soap; two new products geared to promote skin health during all stages of the healing process, Thursday. Reduce heal time and inflammation, prevent infection and target your skins endocannabinoid system (ECS) receptors.

"These are truly revolutionary products that should be added to every First Aid kit, tattoo shop, hospital, and dermatologist office," says owner of Infinite CBD, Stephen Ryan. "The addition of CBD to these everyday essentials contributes to faster heal time and overall better skin health."

Utilizing Dark Matter while cleaning the skin provides the area with localized antibacterial properties while also promoting skin cell regeneration and growth. CBD, or cannabidiol, has been shown to provide anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and anti-fungal properties as the ECS regulates cell proliferation, growth and differentiation.

Application of Afterglow on an open wound or dry, itchy or scaly skin targets ECS receptors to signal cell regeneration, resulting in a faster and healthier heal time. CBD applied topically to an infected area begins to restore the skin by normalizing cell growth and skin inflammation. Ease skin conditions and promote healthy healing with Afterglow.

CBD for skin healthDue to the presence of the ECS in the skin, CBD is a heavily researched for its impact on skin conditions and health. Whether your skin needs moisture, has overproduction of cell growth, just got a tattoo, or have an open wound, CBD triggers receptors to restore skin health. Never let your skin stop you from doing the things you love.

Uses:Open Wounds: Antioxidants are known to help the process of wound healing. Since research shows CBD contains antioxidant properties, application of Dark Matter or Afterglow on an open wound is significant to skin health. Eczema: Itchy, swollen, red patches on your skin can be distracting, making you self conscious. Cleansing the skin with Dark Matter and moisturizing with Afterglow will retain the skin's moisture and control inflammation.Psoriasis: CBD is shown to regulate overproduction of cell growth. Research concludes CBD can be helpful in restoring the skin from psoriasis due to inhibiting keratinocyte proliferation. Key Ingredients: Dark Matter Potassium SoapEthyl AlcoholGlycerinLavender oil Afterglow Vitamin EManuka HoneyLanolinCoconut Oil

