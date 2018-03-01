ReverseD, an Acclaimed Reality Show with a Diabetes Focus, to Release Season 2 After a Successful First Season

NEW YORK, March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Charles Mattocks, the actor renowned for

his Emmy nominated role in "The Summer of" with actor, announces the launch of Season 2 of his acclaimed docuseries ReverseD - scheduled to air on Discovery Life Channel and TLC.

After overwhelming success of the first season of ReverseD and the positive, life-changing effects the experience provided to cast members suffering from diabetes, Mattocks - as Executive Producer and Host - is in full-production mode, accepting partnership request from interested companies and individuals.

ReverseD is the first ever reality documentary TV series which focuses on diabetes. It features five people living with diabetes and captures their struggles and their quest for

hope. Mattocks teaches cast members how to change the way they eat, drink, think, exercise and live with diabetes. The show is not just about diabetes, it is about the

people that are in desperate need to be REVERSED.

Mattocks passion to produce a critically acclaimed show is fueled by his own story. In 2011, Mattocks was diagnosed with Type II diabetes. Since his diagnosis, he has made it his purpose to save his life and help others suffering from diabetes do the same. As a World Diabetes Advocate, Charles is determined to educate and inspire people around the world with his show, ReverseD.

Diabetes is already considered a leading U.S. health crisis, affecting a growing number of Americans annually, from young children to seniors: Paula Dean, Tom Hanks, and Halle Berry. With over 380 million people worldwide plagued with diabetes, there are 35 million in America alone and counting, with 189 million walking around that don't know they have diabetes. Equally alarming is the fact that diabetes is the seventh leading cause of death by disease in the United States.

Mattocks has selected SMACK! Media to promote the release of Season 2 and acquire sponsor interests. "I admire SMACK!'s commitment in representing innovative and authentic brands and people that make an impact in the health, fitness, wellness and nutrition markets," said Mattocks. "SMACK! is passionate about sharing tools and resources in support of world well-being and they have a strong track record of connecting like-minded companies and generating exposure for them."

"We are committed to helping restore hope and quality of life for those suffering from diabetes and believe that ReverseD is an exceptional platform to help raise awareness of diabetes with a mission to prevent and live their best life despite the disease," said SMACK! Media Director of Public Relation[ship]s, Christina Wood.

The lasting health results experienced by Season 1 cast members on ReverseD have been extraordinary … months after production, they have maintained their changes at home and have become advocates for diabetes and better health. In fact, some guests and experts from season one will be invited back to the show to be house mentors and experts.

To learn more about ReverseD or inquire about sponsorship and media opportunities, please contact Christina Wood at christina(at)smackmedia.com

About Charles Mattocks Each career move Celebrity Chef Mattocks has made has been in keeping with his desire to touch lives in a positive way. Inspired by his uncle, the late Bob Marley, Mattocks dared to dream big. After giving a stunning performance in the title role of the Emmy nominated "The Summer of Ben Tyler" Mattocks could have continued as a successful actor. Instead this single dad decided the Hollywood lifestyle was not the best for his young son and moved across the country. His need to create meals that were tasty, nutritious, and affordable led to his career as "The Poor Chef". Appearances on The today show, Good Morning America, The Talk, Martha Stewart, CNN and Dr. OZ gave him the opportunity to share what he had learned about feeding a family for less money. A tireless advocate for diabetics everywhere, Charles Mattocks, is determined to help stem the time of this deadly disease. https://www.charlesmattocks.com

About SMACK! Media SMACK! Media is a boutique branding, marketing, digital and Public Relation(ship)s® firm focused on authentic brands in the health, sports, fitness, and nutrition markets. We believe in genuine relationships, sweat-working, and being creative and competitive in everything we do. We practice what we preach and we love what we do. As a result, it's not "work" for us, rather a challenge and dedication to deliver the most successful marketing and communications campaigns to build brand awareness, secure press placements, develop customer loyalty, and drive revenue for our clients. http://www.smackmedia.com

