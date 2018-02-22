medindia
Resources Available For California Victims Of Sexual Assault & Harassment

Thursday, February 22, 2018 Sexual Health News
In the #MeToo Era, California Marriage and Family Therapists Can Help Victims of Sexual Harassment and Assault

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Feb. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- With new cases of sexual harassment, assault and violence

being reported nationwide each day, the California Association of Marriage and Family Therapists (CAMFT) is concerned about the impact of these experiences on victims and those who love them. People can find a therapist, seek additional resources at CounselingCalifornia.com.

"No one should live in fear of the person they love or in fear for their personal safety. As we see in the #Metoo movement, harassment or abuse can happen to anyone, at any age, life situation and income bracket. And not all abusive relationships involve physical violence. It is common for emotional abuse to be downplayed or overlooked—even by the person being abused," said CAMFT President Bob Casanova, PsyD, LMFT.

Studies show that 76 percent of sexual assaults committed against women are by a current or former husband, lover, friend, or date. There is an average of 293,066 victims (age 12 or older) of rape and sexual assault each year. In the U.S., it is estimated 17.7 million and 2.78 million men have been victims of sexual assault or rape. Every two minutes, another American is sexually assaulted.

Even more individuals experience sexual harassment.  A recent poll revealed 33 million U.S. women have been sexually harassed—and 14 million sexually abused—in work-related episodes.

After rape or sexual harassment, the victim may suffer from a variety of physical and psychological after-effects, including experiencing:

  • Shame
  • Embarrassment
  • Guilt
  • Feelings of worthlessness

They may also have trouble with:

  • Fear
  • Depression
  • Anger
  • Trust
  • The inability to enjoy sex without intrusive memories of the abuse/harassment
  • Flashbacks
  • Nightmares
  • Falling and staying asleep

"Marriage and family therapists can help victims cope and move on to successful lives and relationships, but victims need to make that initial call. Californians who suspect a loved one is unsafe due to harassment or abuse should encourage their loved one to find a safe place first, then to consider therapy to help with their recovery."

About California Association of Marriage and Family Therapists (CAMFT)

CAMFT is an independent professional organization representing the interests of over 32,000 Marriage and Family Therapists. It is dedicated to advancing the profession, maintaining high standards of professional ethics, upholding the qualifications and expanding awareness for the profession.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/resources-available-for-california-victims-of-sexual-assault--harassment-300602320.html

SOURCE California Association of Marriage and Family Therapists



