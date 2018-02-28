medindia
Relex Expands Into Health

Wednesday, February 28, 2018
NEW YORK, February 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Relex, the blockchain investment channel, has announced a fund raising

contract for further development and expansion of Aura inhalable health supplements. The New York-based Aura Inhale has just released inhalable CBD and Viagra. The company is seeking finance to fund further product development
and worldwide expansion.

The new agreement reached by Relex CEO Keith Hilden and Aura CFO Peter Alcure builds on a relationship between Aura and Relex parent Squawk Advisors Inc since 2015.

Aura's existing range sold in the U.S. includes energy, focus, memory, sleep, and anti-hangover supplements.

"This is the world's first inhalable pharmaceutical and supplement research and development to be funded by blockchain and cryptocurrency," Hilden said.

Relex will launch a new token for its health division to fund this venture, and holders of the original RLX, geared to real estate development, will be rewarded with a free bonus of RLX health tokens on a 1 for 1 basis.

Aura's chief scientist was the first to discover and patent the technology of inhalable Vitamin B and has gone on to develop an array of inhalable supplements and pharmaceuticals.

"We possess great competitive advantages in these products potencies, and we have a fast track for development to market for new inhalables," said Alcure.

Relex have also engaged a Philadelphia area strategy firm in order to solidify their FINRA and SEC approval strategy. The company is already indexed with the SEC's registration system, and is moving towards regulatory approval in order to utilize crowdfunding solutions for the real estate developers signed onto the Relex platform. Currently, real estate development units are available for direct purchase through the Relex platform, with crowdfunded ownership available upon FINRA approval.

"FINRA and SEC approval are important as the firm expands," said Hilden. 

Regulatory approval is a key differentiator between that approach and their cryptocurrency company competitors that invest in real estate.

Relex (RLX) tokens are traded on cryptocurrency exchanges including stocks.exchange,

Forkdelta, Etherdelta, and the new Singapore-based Nebula.exchange with more on the way.

FOR More Information contact: John Bonar, jbonar@yes-to-business.com Tel +44-773006533

SOURCE Relex



Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
