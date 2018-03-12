Redefining Success in IVF: SYNCHRONY by Igenomix Brings in a New Era, a New Hope for Infertile Couples

NEW DELHI, March 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Everything needs a new perspective. Things which have been created need newer innovations and imagination, and thanks to science people are advancing well. Today, the world is witnessing noteworthy progress in the understanding of reproductive medicine, embryonic development, and the IVF process,

along with the improvement of powerful and validated new genomics related tools that are bringing in an era in which clinical results can improve drastically, redefining what success means

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/449323/PRNE_Igenomix_Logo.jpg )

A successful IVF requires that both the embryo and the endometrium are synchronized, so that IVF specialists can transfer the right embryo at the right time. "The success of IVF depends on a lot of factors such as the age of the woman, the quality of the embryo, status of the uterus, etc. But the two major factors to consider for enhancing the chances of a successful pregnancy during an IVF treatment are a chromosomally normal embryo and a receptive endometrium. If both the embryo and the endometrium are coordinated, the IVF clinician can transfer the right embryo at the right time. Recently launched SYNCHRONY by Igenomix combines ERA and PGS. It covers the two critical factors to achieve your goal, a healthy baby at home," says Dr. Rajni Khajuria, Lab Director, Igenomix India.

IVF treatments continue to evolve. The new product 'SYNCHRONY' by Igenomix can provide higher delivery rates with fewer treatment cycles. This path-breaking new product brings the advantage of Endometrial Receptivity Analysis (ERA) and Preimplantation Genetic Screening (PGS) together to help IVF specialists achieve a successful pregnancy for their patients.

Why should one choose SYNCHRONY by Igenomix?

SYNCHRONY helps IVF specialists to rule out the chances of the chromosomal abnormalities and transfer the embryos in correct window of implantation, hence increasing the chances of a successful IVF cycle.

Genetically analyses the embryo to select the most suited for transfer

Evaluates the endometrium receptivity to enable a personalized embryo transfer (pET)

More than 60K embryos analyzed per year

embryos analyzed per year More than 22K ERA tests performed

ERA tests performed 20+ years' experience in genetics

99% accurate genetic reporting

Analyzing and detecting the window of implantation (WOI) is really important so as to prevent implantation failures. Since long, endometrial tissue was checked only through ultrasound.

ERA is a state-of-the-art diagnostic method, developed and patented by Igenomix in 2009. The development of this diagnostic technique is based over 10-years of research. ERA determines whether the woman is receptive on the day, when the biopsy is performed. If the result is positive then that is the WOI for that particular patient.

Even after a successful implantation, there are many cases where the pregnancy ends up in a miscarriage in the first trimester. This mostly occurs due to chromosomal abnormalities in the embryo. Over 50% of spontaneous miscarriages are caused by chromosomal abnormalities. Igenomix's PGS with the added advantage of MitoScore improves the pregnancy rate by 70-80% by a single embryo transfer. PGS uses the latest next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology to screen the embryos for chromosomal abnormalities of all 24 chromosomes, hence increasing the chances of conception by 60% through IVF.

So enhanced delivery rates in fewer treatment cycles with SYNCHRONY is now a reality.

About Igenomix

Igenomix is a biotechnology company providing advanced services in reproductive genetics. Its consolidated experience and advanced research capabilities make it one of the world leaders in this field and guarantee the provision of effective solutions tailored to different infertility problems. It is present in Valencia (Spain), Miami, Los Angeles, New York, Mexico City, UK, Japan, Sao Paulo, Dubai and Delhi, with a workforce of over 170 professionals.

Further information about the company can be found at: https://www.igenomix.co.in/.

Media Contact: Divya Bhasin divya.bhasin@igenomix.com +91-11-6651-7800 Marketing Manager - India and UAE Igenomix