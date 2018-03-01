Redefining Care Continuity - Digitization Promises Improved Health Outcomes While Minimizing Cost of Care and Hospital Readmissions

BARTLETT, Ill., March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Digitization in healthcare has created an array of possibilities; from

the effective application of IOMT to discovering valuable insights from large health information data.

A patient centric approach based on health data improves recovery prospects and patient experience.

With healthcare systems and many

physician practices moving to value-based care, it's inevitable for hospitals and physicians to meet the expected quality metrics by encompassing care beyond walls through digital initiatives.

SolvEdge is excited to introduce RippleCARE

RippleCARE, a patient engagement platform, mirrors SolvEdge's in-depth expertise and commitment to contribute to the progress of the healthcare IT ecosystem.

"Minimizing cost of care, improving health outcomes, increasing patient satisfaction, compliance and education, and reducing length of stay and hospital readmissions are fundamentals of our mission."

Care Plan Digitization, Standardization and Execution:

RippleCARE's standardized framework helps deliver continuous care at the beginning of the care journey to final discharge.

Creating and executing care plans plays a decisive role during each episode of care. Components like existing health conditions, goal setting, instructions, interventions, and periodical reviews constitute a care plan.

RippleCARE, backed by prudent data analysis, both historical and real-time based, systematizes care plans solely prepared on patient participation and history, both surgical and non-surgical.

SolvEdge's system is accessible via most devices to view checklists, educational tools, audits, surveys, reports & trending, as well as benchmarking tools.

RippleCARE Simplifies Patient Engagement

RippleCARE accommodates the needs of various specialties, and product workflow is built on careful observations of providers in each specialty within the healthcare spectrum.

Customizing care plans do build tremendous confidence for patients who are skeptical about the health outcomes post-surgery.

Key features of the SolvEdge RippleCARE platform include:

Role-based user management meeting HIPAA requirements

Flexible framework following best practices

HL7, FHIR-based data model for interoperability

Easy-to-use patient/surgeon/care coordinator portal

User relationship management

Extensible care team, configurable API for hospital/practice

Detailed audit logging

Data-backed triggers

"Digitization in healthcare IT has given us the opportunity to rectify the challenges that the healthcare industry ignored for decades, costing them a fortune," said Gopal Balaraman, CEO of SolvEdge.

Learn more about SolvEdge RippleCARE.

About SolvEdge:

SolvEdge brings a wealth of experience working with over 200 hospitals as a preferred technology partner in the USA. A leader in healthcare IT services and products for over 12+ years, our experience has given us the recognition in resolving complexities of the healthcare industry.

