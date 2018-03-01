medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

Redefining Care Continuity - Digitization Promises Improved Health Outcomes While Minimizing Cost of Care and Hospital Readmissions

Thursday, March 1, 2018 General News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

BARTLETT, Ill., March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Digitization in healthcare has created an array of possibilities; from

the effective application of IOMT to discovering valuable insights from large health information data.

A patient centric approach based on health data improves recovery prospects and patient experience.

With healthcare systems and many

physician practices moving to value-based care, it's inevitable for hospitals and physicians to meet the expected quality metrics by encompassing care beyond walls through digital initiatives.

SolvEdge is excited to introduce RippleCARE

RippleCARE, a patient engagement platform, mirrors SolvEdge's in-depth expertise and commitment to contribute to the progress of the healthcare IT ecosystem.

"Minimizing cost of care, improving health outcomes, increasing patient satisfaction, compliance and education, and reducing length of stay and hospital readmissions are fundamentals of our mission."

Care Plan Digitization, Standardization and Execution:

RippleCARE's standardized framework helps deliver continuous care at the beginning of the care journey to final discharge.

Creating and executing care plans plays a decisive role during each episode of care. Components like existing health conditions, goal setting, instructions, interventions, and periodical reviews constitute a care plan. 

RippleCARE, backed by prudent data analysis, both historical and real-time based, systematizes care plans solely prepared on patient participation and history, both surgical and non-surgical.

SolvEdge's system is accessible via most devices to view checklists, educational tools, audits, surveys, reports & trending, as well as benchmarking tools.

RippleCARE Simplifies Patient Engagement

RippleCARE accommodates the needs of various specialties, and product workflow is built on careful observations of providers in each specialty within the healthcare spectrum.

Customizing care plans do build tremendous confidence for patients who are skeptical about the health outcomes post-surgery.

Key features of the SolvEdge RippleCARE platform include:

  • Role-based user management meeting HIPAA requirements
  • Flexible framework following best practices
  • HL7, FHIR-based data model for interoperability
  • Easy-to-use patient/surgeon/care coordinator portal
  • User relationship management
  • Extensible care team, configurable API for hospital/practice
  • Detailed audit logging
  • Data-backed triggers

"Digitization in healthcare IT has given us the opportunity to rectify the challenges that the healthcare industry ignored for decades, costing them a fortune," said Gopal Balaraman, CEO of SolvEdge.

Learn more about SolvEdge RippleCARE.

About SolvEdge:

SolvEdge brings a wealth of experience working with over 200 hospitals as a preferred technology partner in the USA. A leader in healthcare IT services and products for over 12+ years, our experience has given us the recognition in resolving complexities of the healthcare industry.

Media Contact:Cheryl Tabak190965@email4pr.com 773-316-5197

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/redefining-care-continuity---digitization-promises-improved-health-outcomes-while-minimizing-cost-of-care-and-hospital-readmissions-300606147.html

SOURCE SolvEdge



You May Also Like

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.