Recovery Centers of America to Open Second Substance Use Rehabilitation Center in Maryland

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Feb. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Recovery Centers of America (RCA), an addiction treatment provider

Waldorf, MD

focused on saving one million lives through evidenced-based treatment, announces plans for a 140-bed inpatient and outpatient drug and alcohol treatment facility in. This community center for addiction medicine could employ 200 people when fully opened.

Waldorf is the second location RCA has opened in Maryland within the last two years. The first, Bracebridge Hall located in Earleville, opened in July 2016 at the former MBNA America retreat site.

Slated to open in March, the Waldorf center will feature evidence-based programs for addiction to opioids, such as heroin, alcohol and other drugs, and co-occurring behavioral health disorders such as trauma, depression and bipolar disorder. Fully operational, the facility will deliver a full continuum of care that includes medically assisted detoxification, residential treatment, partial hospitalization outpatient services, ongoing support and family services in a contemporary and comfortable atmosphere with modern amenities.

"We are very excited to open our Waldorf facility which will serve the needs of families throughout Southwest Maryland," says interim CEO Scott Weisenberger. "Maryland has been ravaged by the opioid and heroin epidemic. Our research indicates that there is a strong demand for comprehensive community-based treatment in Charles County. When fully operational, we will provide the widest spectrum of treatment services available."

Maryland experienced a sharp increase in opioid related deaths in 2017. According to the Maryland Department of Health, 1,029 people statewide died from opioids in the first half of 2017, compared to 244 in 2010. The increase was attributed to a spike in fentanyl— to which the DOH attributes 799 of opioid-related deaths in the first half of the year—carfentanil and the combination of cocaine with opioids. Governor Larry Hogan declared a public health emergency and has dedicated more than $22 million in 2018 to fight the epidemic.

In communities throughout Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Maryland, RCA has established itself as a community resource for families struggling to find accessible and affordable, quality care. RCA's neighborhood-based approach is founded on scientific research that indicates patients heal and recover more quickly in communities where they live. The center will provide an array of services for use by community partners including access to public training and meeting rooms for 12-step meetings, family support groups and variety of professional education programs for Charles County.

Recovery Centers of America Waldorf will accept in-network insurance plans and provides a unique service called FinPay that acts as the patient advocate, advising patients on best ways to efficiently manage their payments and to make sure cost does not become a barrier to care.

At a job fair held in Washington, D.C., during a bitterly cold day in December, a RCA sponsored recruitment effort attracted nearly 400 people applying for jobs at the new facility.

About Recovery Centers of America Recovery Centers of America is on a mission to save one million lives – one neighborhood at a time – by helping individuals suffering from substance use disorders enter treatment and long-term, meaningful recovery. RCA's vision is to make treatment for addiction and other mental health disorders as affordable and accessible as any other disease. With world-class education and clinical treatment through various inpatient and outpatient facilities in New England, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Maryland, every RCA patient is given the highest standard of care and is treated with dignity and respect close to where they live and work.

Who do you know we can help today?

For more information, visit www.RecoveryCentersofAmerica.com or call 1-800-RECOVERY.

RCA Company Contact: Rich Smith, Chief Marketing Officer rsmith@recoverycoa.com

RCA Media Contacts:Tony DeFazio, DeFazio Communications, LLC. Ph: 484-410-1354 tony@defaziocommunications.com

Kerri Del Collo Ph: 610-529-9753kerri@defaziocommunications.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/recovery-centers-of-america-to-open-second-substance-use-rehabilitation-center-in-maryland-300596730.html

SOURCE Recovery Centers of America