Recovery Centers of America Expands Devon Facility in Response to Demand

Friday, February 9, 2018 General News
Quickly Growing Addiction Treatment Center to Increase Capacity at its PA Flagship Center in Response to Community Need

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Feb. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Recovery Centers of America (RCA), an addiction treatment provider

focused on saving one million lives through evidence-based treatment, is in the process of expanding its Devon, PA facility creating more patient rooms, jobs and hope.

In phase two of four planned phases, RCA Devon will be adding 40,000 square feet of space to expand operations, with construction already underway.

"We have an opportunity to help individuals and families struggling with substance use disorder right here in our local community," says CEO Steve Wicke. "The expansion of our Devon facility is in line with our mission of helping as many patients as possible by helping them transition from active addiction and alcoholism into treatment and long-term, meaningful recovery."

The Devon center opened in mid-August with 62 beds and has been at or near capacity every night since Thanksgiving. This expansion is based on expectation of need in the community. Sixty percent of Devon's patients come from within 50 miles of the location. Of those, 55 percent are under the age of 30.  The statistic underscores the need for RCA's Young Adults program introduced at Devon and being rolled out at locations throughout the Northeast.

When all four phases of expansion are complete, RCA Devon expects to offer 253 beds for detoxification, residential and outpatient services – making it one of the largest addiction treatment facilities in the entire country.

The current phase two of expansion is expected to be licensed and open by April 1.

About Recovery Centers of America  Recovery Centers of America is on a mission to save one million lives – one neighborhood at a time – by helping individuals suffering from substance use disorders enter treatment and long-term, meaningful recovery. RCA's vision is to make treatment for addiction and other mental health disorders as affordable and accessible as any other disease. With world-class education and clinical treatment through various inpatient and outpatient facilities in New England, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Maryland, every RCA patient is given the highest standard of care and is treated with dignity and respect close to where they live and work.  

For more information, visit?www.RecoveryCentersofAmerica.com?or call 1-800-RECOVERY. 

RCA Company Contact:   Rich Smith, Chief Marketing Officer  rsmith@recoverycoa.com 

RCA Media Contacts: Tony DeFazio, DeFazio Communications, LLC. Ph: 484-410-1354   tony@defaziocommunications.com

Kerri Del Collo Ph: 610-529-9753 kerri@defaziocommunications.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/recovery-centers-of-america-expands-devon-facility-in-response-to-demand-300595689.html

SOURCE Recovery Centers of America



Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
