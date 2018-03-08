Realm Therapeutics to Present at the Cowen and Company 38th Annual Health Care Conference

MALVERN, Pa., March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Realm Therapeutics plc (AIM: RLM), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company

focused on developing novel therapeutics in immune-mediated diseases, announced today that, CEO, will be presenting at the Cowen and Company 38th Annual Health Care Conference, onatat the Boston Marriott Copley Place.

A live and archived webcast of the Cowen presentation will be available on the Events and Presentations page of the Company's website. An updated copy of Realm's corporate presentation will be available on March 13 on the Company's website at www.realmtx.com.

About Realm Therapeutics

Realm Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics that target the intersection between innate and adaptive immunity, to influence immune signaling and to change the course of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Realm's lead drug development programs utilize the Company's proprietary immunomodulatory technology for the treatment of Allergic Conjunctivitis (PR013) and Atopic Dermatitis (PR022) and Realm is exploring its efficacy in Acne and additional Dermatology and Ophthalmology indications as well as other disease areas. For more information on Realm Therapeutics, Inc. please visit www.realmtx.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, and projections about its industry; its beliefs; and assumptions. Words such as 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'believes,' 'seeks,' 'estimates,' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control, are difficult to predict, and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. The Company cautions shareholders and prospective shareholders not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the view of the Company only as of the date of this announcement. The forward-looking statements made in this announcement relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. The Company will not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions or updates to these forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances, or unanticipated events occurring after the date of this announcement except as required by law or by any appropriate regulatory authority.

