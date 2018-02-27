Realm Therapeutics Strengthens its Patent Portfolio with Two New USPTO Notice of Allowances

MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Realm Therapeutics plc (AIM:RLM), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company

focused on developing novel therapeutics in immune-mediated diseases, announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued notices of allowance for two new patents that expand the intellectual property portfolio aroundthe Company's proprietary immunomodulatory technology.

U.S. Patent Application No. 15/170,046, entitled "Methods for Treating Inflammation Associated with Allergic Reaction," covers the use of Realm's proprietary immunomodulatory technology across all dermatology and ophthalmology indications involving allergic inflammation. The patent further solidifies Realm's patent exclusivity for the Company's two lead candidates, PR013 for the treatment of Allergic Conjunctivitis and PR022 for the treatment of Atopic Dermatitis, both of which are currently in Phase 2 clinical trials. This patent provides coverage through March 2032 and may be eligible for patent term extension upon product approval.

U.S. Patent Application No. 14/670,641, entitled "Methods and Compositions for Treating Inflammatory Disorders," for the treatment of inflammation associated with Type II or Type III hypersensitivity reactions, provides additional exclusivity for the use of the Company's proprietary immunomodulatory technology in treating auto-immune disorders. This patent is expected to be beneficial as Realm looks to expand its pipeline to other inflammatory conditions in the future.

"These patent allowances expand the breadth of our intellectual property estate and further validate the proprietary nature of our immunomodulatory technology," said Alex Martin, CEO of Realm Therapeutics. "As we look forward to the results of our Phase 2 study for PR013 in Allergic Conjunctivitis later in the first quarter, as well as the results of our Phase 2 trial for PR022 in Atopic Dermatitis in the third quarter, we are gratified to have even stronger patent protection for our dermatology and ophthalmology programs. We believe our proprietary technology has potential applications across a wide array of indications and are pleased that our patent portfolio extends to the treatment of autoimmune disorders."

About Realm Therapeutics

Realm Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics that target the intersection between innate and adaptive immunity, to influence immune signaling and change the course of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Realm's lead drug development programs utilize the Company's proprietary immunomodulatory technology for the treatment of Allergic Conjunctivitis (PR013) and Atopic Dermatitis (PR022) and Realm is exploring its efficacy in additional Ophthalmology and Dermatology indications as well as other disease areas. For more information on Realm Therapeutics, Inc. please visit www.realmtx.com.

