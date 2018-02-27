medindia
Realm Therapeutics Strengthens its Patent Portfolio with Two New USPTO Notice of Allowances

Tuesday, February 27, 2018
MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Realm Therapeutics plc (AIM:RLM), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company

focused on developing novel therapeutics in immune-mediated diseases, announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued notices of allowance for two new patents that expand the intellectual property portfolio around
the Company's proprietary immunomodulatory technology.  

U.S. Patent Application No. 15/170,046, entitled "Methods for Treating Inflammation Associated with Allergic Reaction," covers the use of Realm's proprietary immunomodulatory technology across all dermatology and ophthalmology indications involving allergic inflammation. The patent further solidifies Realm's patent exclusivity for the Company's two lead candidates, PR013 for the treatment of Allergic Conjunctivitis and PR022 for the treatment of Atopic Dermatitis, both of which are currently in Phase 2 clinical trials. This patent provides coverage through March 2032 and may be eligible for patent term extension upon product approval.

U.S. Patent Application No. 14/670,641, entitled "Methods and Compositions for Treating Inflammatory Disorders," for the treatment of inflammation associated with Type II or Type III hypersensitivity reactions, provides additional exclusivity for the use of the Company's proprietary immunomodulatory technology in treating auto-immune disorders.  This patent is expected to be beneficial as Realm looks to expand its pipeline to other inflammatory conditions in the future.

"These patent allowances expand the breadth of our intellectual property estate and further validate the proprietary nature of our immunomodulatory technology," said Alex Martin, CEO of Realm Therapeutics. "As we look forward to the results of our Phase 2 study for PR013 in Allergic Conjunctivitis later in the first quarter, as well as the results of our Phase 2 trial for PR022 in Atopic Dermatitis in the third quarter, we are gratified to have even stronger patent protection for our dermatology and ophthalmology programs. We believe our proprietary technology has potential applications across a wide array of indications and are pleased that our patent portfolio extends to the treatment of autoimmune disorders."

About Realm Therapeutics

Realm Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics that target the intersection between innate and adaptive immunity, to influence immune signaling and change the course of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Realm's lead drug development programs utilize the Company's proprietary immunomodulatory technology for the treatment of Allergic Conjunctivitis (PR013) and Atopic Dermatitis (PR022) and Realm is exploring its efficacy in additional Ophthalmology and Dermatology indications as well as other disease areas. For more information on Realm Therapeutics, Inc. please visit www.realmtx.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, and projections about its industry; its beliefs; and assumptions.  Words such as 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'believes,' 'seeks,' 'estimates,' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control, are difficult to predict, and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. The Company cautions shareholders and prospective shareholders not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the view of the Company only as of the date of this announcement. The forward-looking statements made in this announcement relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. The Company will not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions or updates to these forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances, or unanticipated events occurring after the date of this announcement except as required by law or by any appropriate regulatory authority.

Contact:

Realm Therapeutics plc Alex Martin, Chief Executive Officer Marella Thorell, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer  Outside US:  +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 US:  +1 212 600 1902

Argot PartnersStephanie Marks +1 212 600 1902

FTI Consulting Simon Conway / Mo Noonan  +44 (0) 20 3727 1000

N+1 Singer (Nominated Adviser and Broker)  Aubrey Powell / Jen Boorer  +44 (0) 20 7496 3000

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/realm-therapeutics-strengthens-its-patent-portfolio-with-two-new-uspto-notice-of-allowances-300604144.html

SOURCE Realm Therapeutics



