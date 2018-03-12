Realm Therapeutics Provides Clinical Update, including Results from a Phase 2 Study of PR013 in Allergic Conjunctivitis

MALVERN, Pa., March 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Realm Therapeutics plc (AIM: RLM), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company

focused on developing novel therapeutics in immune-mediated diseases, today provides an update on the Company's clinical programs.

The Company reports that its Phase 2 study of PR013, a topical ophthalmic solution for the treatment of Allergic

Conjunctivitis, did not demonstrate efficacy. As a result, Realm has decided to discontinue further development of this program.

Enrollment for its Phase 2 Atopic Dermatitis study of PR022, a topical gel, is on track and the Company continues to expect to report top-line results in Q3 2018. Due to different immunologic pathways Atopic Dermatitis is not related to Allergic Conjunctivitis.

The Company's pre-clinical development program in Acne Vulgaris is also advancing well. Following preliminary discussions with the US Food and Drug Administration, the Company intends to file an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to study RLM023 in Acne Vulgaris in early Q4 2018.

"While the PR013 results are disappointing, we are extremely pleased with the progress we are making with our dermatology programs, as they continue to be our top priority," said Alex Martin, Chief Executive Officer of Realm. "Atopic Dermatitis and Acne Vulgaris have different immunologic pathologies and are otherwise unrelated to Allergic Conjunctivitis. We remain confident in our technology's potential to deliver immunomodulatory and anti-inflammatory benefits, and continue to believe that it has potential for application in multiple disease areas."

About Realm Therapeutics

Realm Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics that target the intersection between innate and adaptive immunity, to influence immune signaling and change the course of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Realm's lead drug development program utilizes the Company's proprietary immunomodulatory technology for the treatment of Atopic Dermatitis (PR022) and Realm is exploring its efficacy in Acne Vulgaris and other Dermatology indications, as well as other disease areas. For more information on Realm Therapeutics please visit www.realmtx.com.

