Real Housewife Tamra Judge's Facelift Highlights Today's Increasingly Proactive Approach to Plastic Surgery and Cosmetic Procedures, Says Beverly Hills Physicians

Wednesday, February 14, 2018 General News
The Los Angeles Area health and beauty clinic comments on Tamra Judge's account of her procedure that it's sometimes better to nip appearance issues in the bud, rather than wait for them to worsen.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A December 22 account on Refinery

29 by cast member Tamra Judge of the Bravo network's "The Real Housewives of Orange County" described her motivations for getting a lower facelift shortly before turning 50, and how the procedure turned out successfully for her. Los Angeles Area health and beauty clinic Beverly Hills Physicians says that her attitude towards the procedure indicates the growing reality that plastic surgery has just become simply another weapon in a beauty-conscious person's arsenal that can be used at any age, whenever the time is right.

Facelifts and other types of facial rejuvenation procedures are becoming increasingly common at all ages, says Beverly Hills Physicians. The clinic notes that middle-aged and older people increasingly may suddenly find themselves in the dating pool or trying to stay relevant in their careers, so procedures that make them appear more rested and youthful can often improve a patient's outlook significantly. At the other end of the spectrum, more and more people in their late 20s and early 30s are taking a proactive approach in terms of using such injectables as Botox to try and stop wrinkles before they become a problem. Still, the middle years remain the time when a great many women – and a rapidly increasing number of men – start looking into ways to maintain their appearance.

Beverly Hills Physicians adds that, as with Tamra Judge, patients are often men and women who have taken superb care of themselves and who, even in middle age, may not seem to need any work. However, beauty savvy people know that the impacts of aging can be lessened by an approach that doesn't wait for appearance issues to become too obvious.

The health and beauty clinic adds, however, that patients should always discuss the work they have in mind very carefully with their doctors. Not every effect of aging can be completely erased, and looking like a 22 year old at age 55 is neither realistic nor even desirable, says Beverly Hills Physicians. The important thing is for patients and doctors to have an honest discussion of the proposed procedures and what the most likely outcomes are. The clinic adds that one of the most reliable predictors of how much a patient will be satisfied with plastic surgery or cosmetic work is when patients have clear and realistic expectations, says Beverly Hills Physicians.

Beverly Hills Physicians says that its outstanding team of plastic surgeons and other medical professionals pride themselves not only on their medical and aesthetic abilities, but on their communications skills. Readers who would like to learn more about a procedure with the medical group can call 1-800-788-1416 or visit group's web site at http://www.BeverlyHillsPhysicians.com.

SOURCE Beverly Hills Physicians



Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
