Re-3 Unveils New Product to Help Benefit Blood Pressure, Cholesterol and Aging - Naturally

Wednesday, February 28, 2018 Hypertension News
INDIO, Calif., Feb. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The impressive health benefits of nutrition-based BP-RX (bp-rx.com), has

started to gain a loyal following – due to the safe and effective benefits offered by this multi-functional supplement. Formulated by Re-3, BP-RX targets three of the most serious health conditions facing many Americans today: high blood pressure, high
cholesterol and aging.

"We are thrilled with the acceptance BP-RX is receiving from the public," said Scott Sones, President/Founder of Re-3. Re-3's goal is to help halt the life-threatening epidemic of high blood pressure with cutting – edge nutritional therapies."

Using a synergestic blend of 3 clinically validated herbs, BP-RX is able to accomplish what few, if any, presently available products are able to accomplish. According to the American Heart Association (2017), there are 140 million Adults in the US with high blood pressure. Additionally, the Centers for Disease Control has predicted that 90% of US adults 55 years and older, will develop high blood pressure in their lifetimes. The American Heart Association statistics (2017) show 98 million adults have high cholesterol.

BP-RX provides powerful anti-aging benefits by significantly increasing Superoxide dismutase (SOD), higher than any pharmaceutical or nutritional. SOD is the body's most powerful endogenous antioxidant – thought to be 3500 times stronger as an antioxidant than vitamin C (Green tea is 100 times stronger). As one ages, the body produces less SOD - which can lead to oxidative stress, inflammation and disease. Research conducted by Richard Cutler Ph.D., shows that mammals, including humans, that produce higher levels of SOD live longer more disease-free lives.

Re-3 develops and markets cutting – edge, clinically validated nutritional products, which target cardiovascular health. Re-3's mission is to improve people's lives by improving their health.

Contact information:Re-3 LLCScott SonesT: (760) 799-2107191012@email4pr.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/re-3-unveils-new-product-to-help-benefit-blood-pressure-cholesterol-and-aging---naturally-300605778.html

SOURCE Re-3 LLC



ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
