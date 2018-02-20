medindia
Raymond James Enhances Health Care and Technology Capital Markets Expertise Marwan Kubursi and David Novak Join Canadian Team

Tuesday, February 20, 2018
TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2018 /CNW/ - Raymond James Ltd., the Canadian arm of North American investment dealer Raymond James Financial

Inc., today announced that Marwan Kubursi has joined its Investment Banking team as Head of Health Care, as well as Managing Director of Technology and Blockchain.

The firm's Health Care business is further bolstered

with the addition of David Novak, Managing Director, Health Care Research Analyst.

"Both Marwan and David have earned great reputations for cementing strong client relationships," says Paul Allison, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Raymond James Ltd. "They now have the ability to deepen their client relationships by leveraging Raymond James' powerful North American and European cross border strengths."

Raymond James has an impressive team of 45 dedicated Health Care investment bankers and 15 equity research analysts covering over 260 Health Care companies. In Technology, the firm operates with 50 investment bankers and 10 research analysts covering 190 technology companies.  

"Amidst rapidly changing technologies and ground breaking scientific discoveries, the Health Care industry is constantly evolving across North America and global centres," says Riley Sweat, Global Head of Health Care at Raymond James. "Having strong partners like Marwan and David on our team is essential as we enhance our ability to provide borderless solutions for Health Care clients in Canada, the United States and across the globe."

For more than two decades, Marwan Kubursi has held senior investment banking roles at a number of firms and most recently he was Head of Technology and Life sciences at an independent Canadian investment bank. He is a graduate of the University of Western Ontario where he earned his MBA from Ivey Business School.

David Novak joins the firm as Managing Director, Equity Research Analyst focusing on Canadian Health Care companies. Novak also comes from an independent investment bank where he served as Equity Research Analyst covering Health Care & Biotechnology. He is a graduate of McGill University where he earned a Master's of Science, Human Medical Genetics. He is also an experienced scientist with broad industry exposure and strong medical research credentials with specialties in oncology and genetics.

"Marwan's experience advising Technology companies further enhances our Canadian and US leading Technology & Services practice which focuses on middle-market clients who are seeking senior-level transaction capabilities," says Jimmy Leung Head of Canadian Technology Investment Banking.

The Raymond James Investment Banking team consists of more than 350 investment bankers across North America and Europe who offer a complete range of capital markets services with strong expertise in mergers & acquisitions, public offerings, and debt and equity private placements. Its advisory services include mergers, acquisitions and divestitures advice/ execution, fairness opinions, valuations and proxy defense.

SOURCE Raymond James Ltd.



Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
