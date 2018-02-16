medindia
RSV Diagnostics Market Worth 929.2 Million USD by 2022

Friday, February 16, 2018 Research News
PUNE, India, February 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research "RSV Diagnostics Market by Product (Kits and Assays, Instruments), Method (Rapid Antigen Detection Test (Immunofluorescence Assay, ELISA), Molecular Diagnostic), End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Clinical Laboratories, Homecare) - Global Forecast to 2022"

published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is expected to reach USD 929.2 Million by 2022 from USD 574.3 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 10.1%.

Browse 86 tables and 31 figures spread through 113 pages and in-depth TOC on "RSV Diagnostics Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/rsv-diagnostic-market-95683942.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report 

Factors driving the growth of this market include rising burden of RSV infections, growing demand for PoC molecular diagnostic tests for the diagnosis of RSV infections, and increasing approval of RSV diagnostic kits and assays.

Kits and assays are estimated to account for the largest share of the RSV Diagnostics Market in 2017. 

The products segment is further segmented into kits and assays, instruments, and other products. The kits and assays segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global RSV Diagnostics Market in 2017. Factors driving the growth of this segment include the increasing infection of RSV in newborn infants and young children and growing demand for kits and assays for RSV diagnosis.

Inquiry Before Buying@  https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=95683942

The molecular diagnostics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global RSV Diagnostics Market in 2017. 

The molecular diagnostic segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global RSV Diagnostics Market in 2017. Market growth can largely be attributed to factors such as the increasing adoption and demand for molecular diagnostic testing for RSV diagnosis.

North America is estimated to command the largest share of the market during the forecast period. 

Based on region, the RSV Diagnostics Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is estimated to dominate the RSV Diagnostics Market in 2017. This is mainly due to factors such as the increasing patient base of RSV diseases, technological advancements in PoC molecular diagnostic devices, and growing healthcare expenditures.

Download PDF Brochure@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=95683942

Key players in the RSV Diagnostics Market include bioMérieux (France), Becton Dickinson (US), Abbott (US), Roche (Switzerland), Danaher (US), Luminex (US), BioCartis (Belgium), Hologic (US), and Fast Track Diagnostics (Luxembourg).

Browse Related Reports: 

Molecular Diagnostics Market by Application (Infectious Disease (HIV, HBV, TB), Oncology, Genetics, Microbiology), Technology (PCR, Hybridization, DNA Sequencing), End User (Hospitals, Laboratory), Product & Service (Reagent, Software) - Forecast to 2021

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/molecular-diagnostic-market-833.html

Immunoassay Market by Product & Service (Reagents & Kits, Analyzers, Software, Services), Technique (ELISA, Rapid Test), Application (Infectious Diseases, Endocrinology, Oncology), End User (Clinical Labs, Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2021

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/immunoassay-market-436.html

About MarketsandMarkets™  

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact: Mr. Salgarkar MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets


Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
