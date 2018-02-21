REVACTIN, A Breakthrough Non-Prescription Erectile Function Supplement, Launching In Early-2018

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading urologist Dr. Jacob Rajfer whose research

played a key role in the development of clinical therapies such as VIAGRA, has led an international team to discover a breakthrough in men's sexual health. REVACTIN, set to launch in the first quarter of 2018, is a completely new, patentedapproach to erectile function. It is a non-prescription, over the counter supplement that preclinical studies indicate supports erectile function and sexual performance in men at the cellular level. Unlike any other supplement currently on the market, this new approach has the potential to allow men to maintain vigorous sexual health.

"Early in my career we discovered the mechanism by which drugs such as VIAGRA and CIALIS® work," says Dr. Rajfer. "Today, I am focused on the next frontier, pushing new research that can advance the field of erectile function, supporting men in the long-term."

REVACTIN is the culmination of years of research between Dr. Rajfer and an international team of scientists and physicians the United States, China and Brazil. Preclinical studies indicate that the unique combination and dosage of ingredients in REVACTIN support sexual performance and erectile function by supporting the health of erectile tissue on a cellular level. "REVACTIN utilizes a known pathway within the body to stimulate the intracellular production of NO (nitric oxide). This NO is the key to supporting healthy functioning smooth muscle needed for achieving and maintaining an erection as a man ages," Says Dr. Rajfer.

At the core of REVACTIN is the belief that strong sexual health is foundational to living a fulfilling, experience-rich life. Studies confirm that belief, proving that sexual health correlates to better overall health. "REVACTIN is formulated to help maintain or improve men's sexual health and overall vitality when used as part of a daily wellness routine," says Rajfer. "It's not just a quick-fix performance supplement, it's a long-term, lifestyle enhancer rooted in science." REVACTIN makes it possible for a man to take a proactive stance regarding his sexual health, with a formula designed to support the body's natural processes. In many people, these processes slow down as we age, but they don't have to. By using a product that leverages the body's natural abilities, men can support their own sexual health.

Dr. Rajfer worked with Dr. Lara Oboler, M.D., to help bring this breakthrough product to market. Dr. Oboler founded MD Concepts, LLC with her brother, Josh Oboler. MD Concepts, LLC is the international distributor of REVACTIN.

"The REVACTIN brand was born out of merging my medical expertise with my entrepreneurial passion," said Dr. Lara Oboler. "Dr. Rajfer and his team were looking for a doctor to bring the formula to market, and it was an opportunity I couldn't pass up. Having my brother beside me in this venture is the cherry on top -- we are very excited to see what the future holds for REVACTIN."

For more information and to purchase REVACTIN, please visit: www.revactin.com.

About REVACTIN:REVACTIN is a doctor-formulated supplement designed to support erectile function by promoting the health of erectile tissue in the penis and the body's production of nitric oxide, a key compound in enabling a man to achieve and maintain an erection.

About MD Concepts, LLC:REVACTIN is produced by MD Concepts, LLC, a company committed to applying the latest research and science to improve health and wellness.

About Dr. Jacob Rajfer, M.D.:Jacob Rajfer, M.D., is an urologist and top researcher, specializing in the molecular events surrounding the production of nitric oxide, the chemical responsible for the erectile process. He has headed the clinical and teaching programs at the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center since 1980, during which time the research activities he headed led to the discovery of what chemicals cause an erection and explained, in detail, how drugs like Viagra work in helping men with impotence. Dr. Rajfer received his medical degree from Northwestern University in Chicago, Illinois. He is Board Certified by the American Board of Urology and holds a number of important patents for medical discoveries related to the field of urology.

About Dr. Lara Oboler, M.D.:In addition to being a co-founder of REVACTIN, Lara is a co-founder and the CEO of MD Concepts, LLC. Prior to MD Concepts, Lara co-founded PregPrep, a nutraceutical company focused on pregnancy and conception. PregPrep products are currently sold in over 17,000 retail stores in the US as well as online. She is an interventional cardiologist, holds an MD from George Washington University and a BS in mathematics from Tufts University. She completed her residency and two fellowships at Mount Sinai and Beth Israel hospitals in NYC, is the Chair of the Board of Advisors for the GW medical school and sits on the Board of Trustees at the Allen-Stevenson school in NYC.

About Josh Oboler:Josh is a co-founder of REVACTIN as well as a co-founder and the COO of MD Concepts, LLC. He holds a Juris Doctor from the University of Michigan Law School and practiced law at the firm of Arnold and Porter in Washington, DC. He is an entrepreneur who has worked in and co-founded multiple successful ventures, including Zava Zone LLC. Zava Zone develops and manages family focused active indoor adventure parks. He is also the co-founder of Metro Montessori LLC, which owns and operates Montessori schools and related activities. He is also the founding partner of Artists & Makers LLC, which manages family accessible art studios and leases studio space to curated artists and craftsmen. In addition, Josh has been a founding partner in Kids-In-Sports — DC Metro, a sports program for younger children, consulted on the establishment of multiple schools and teacher education programs worldwide, including in Dubai, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Country of Georgia, Israel and India, and has operated multiple summer camps and children's enrichment programs.

