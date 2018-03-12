Quotidian Technical Highlights on Selected Medical Supplies Stocks -- Baxter, ConforMIS, DENTSPLY SIRONA, and Haemonetics

NEW YORK, March 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Baxter International

Deerfield, Illinois headquartered Baxter International Inc.'s shares recorded a trading volume of 2.44 million shares last Friday. The stock finished the trading session 1.58% higher at $68.89. The Company's shares have gained 5.10% in the last month, 8.11% over the previous three months, and 32.15% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 1.65% and 8.23%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Baxter, which provides a portfolio of healthcare products, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 57.37.

On February 20th, 2018, Baxter's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share of common stock, payable on April 02nd, 2018, to stockholders of record as of March 02nd, 2018. The indicated annual dividend rate is $0.64 per share of common stock. The Board also has approved a $1.5 billion increase in authorization for the Company's existing share repurchase plan.

ConforMIS

On Friday, Bedford, Massachusetts headquartered ConforMIS Inc.'s stock ended the session 3.36% lower at $1.44. A total volume of 317,950 shares was traded. The Company's shares have gained 14.29% in the last month. The stock is trading 21.02% below its 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of ConforMIS, which develops, manufactures, and sells customized joint replacement implants, have an RSI of 42.48.

On March 01st, 2018, ConforMIS announced that the Orthopaedic Data Evaluation Panel in the United Kingdom awarded the ConforMIS iTotal CR knee replacement system a "3A" rating. The 3A rating is based on strong evidence of implant performance over three years, including low revision rates as indicated in the United Kingdom's National Joint Registry.

DENTSPLY SIRONA

York, Pennsylvania headquartered DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.'s stock ended the day 1.26% higher at $57.67 with a total trading volume of 2.03 million shares. The stock is trading 5.25% below their 50-day moving average. Shares of the Company, which designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide, have an RSI of 46.83.

On February 14th, 2018, DENTSPLY SIRONA announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0875 per share of common stock, an indicated annual rate of $0.35 per share. The dividend is payable on April 13th, 2018, to holders of record on March 29th, 2018.

On March 08th, 2018, research firm Barclays initiated an 'Equal Weight' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $62 per share.

Haemonetics

Shares in Braintree, Massachusetts headquartered Haemonetics Corp. recorded a trading volume of 310,167 shares. The stock ended Friday's session 1.11% higher at $73.96. The Company's shares have gained 6.07% in the last month, 29.50% over the previous three months, and 91.95% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 11.50% and 45.63%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Haemonetics, which provides hematology products and solutions, have an RSI of 72.32. See the free research coverage on HAE at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=HAE

--

