Quotidian Technical Highlights on Selected Medical Equipment Stocks -- ReShape Lifesciences, Smith & Nephew, Stryker, and Zimmer Biomet

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment

community. Today we are offering reports on RSLS, SNN, SYK, and ZBH which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. Pre-market, WallStEquities.com draws investors' attention to the Medical Appliances and Equipmentindustry, which primarily offers equipment and devices that are designed for the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of patients in healthcare systems worldwide. Lined up for evaluation this morning are: ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RSLS), Smith & Nephew PLC (NYSE: SNN), Stryker Corp. (NYSE: SYK), and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ZBH). All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below.

www.wallstequities.com/registration

ReShape Lifesciences

St. Paul, Minnesota headquartered ReShape Lifesciences Inc.'s shares recorded a trading volume of 192,642 shares last Friday. The stock finished the trading session 0.73% lower at $1.36. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 7.72%. Furthermore, shares of ReShape Lifesciences, which focuses on the design and development of devices that use neuroblocking technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 35.39.

On February 01st, 2018, ReShape Lifesciences announced that its preliminary and unaudited revenue for Q4 2017, which includes revenue resulting from the October 02nd, 2017 acquisition of ReShape Medical, is expected to be approximately $795,000, with approximately $720,000 in revenue from ReShape® Balloons and approximately $75,000 in vBloc® revenue generated during Q4 2017. Get the full research report on RSLS for free by clicking below at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=RSLS

Smith & Nephew

On Friday, London, the UK headquartered Smith & Nephew PLC's stock ended the session 1.35% higher at $34.58. A total volume of 1.48 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 512,380 shares. The Company's shares have gained 13.08% over the past year. The stock is trading 2.30% below its 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of the Company, which designs, develops, and sells medical devices worldwide, have an RSI of 42.10.

On January 18th, 2018, Smith & Nephew announced the results of its Episode of Care Assurance Program (eCAP). The results showed a near 75% decrease in readmission rates for joint arthroplasties (TJA). Under the eCAP program more than 1,000 TJAs have been conducted in the past one year with only two readmissions - a readmission rate of only 0.20% as compared to published rates of 5.3% or more.

On January 25th, 2018, research firm JP Morgan upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Neutral' to 'Overweight'. The free technical report on SNN can be accessed at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=SNN

Stryker

Kalamazoo, Michigan headquartered Stryker Corp.'s stock ended the day 2.17% higher at $151.22. A total volume of 1.55 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 1.25 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 22.62% over the past year. The stock is trading 2.44% above its 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Stryker, which together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company, have an RSI of 36.02.

On January 29th, 2018, research firm SunTrust reiterated its 'Buy' rating on the Company's stock with an increase of the target price from $161 a share to $179 a share.

On February 07th, 2018, Stryker announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share, payable on April 30th, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 29th, 2018, representing an increase of approximately 11% versus the prior year and unchanged from the previous quarter. Sign up for free on Wall St. Equities and claim the latest report on SYK at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=SYK

Zimmer Biomet Holdings

Shares in Warsaw, Indiana headquartered Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. recorded a trading volume of 2.15 million shares, which was above their three months average volume of 1.44 million shares. The stock ended Friday's session 0.74% higher at $116.39. The Company's shares have gained 6.61% over the previous three months. The stock is trading below its 200-day moving average by 2.76%. Furthermore, shares of Zimmer Biomet, which together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, EMEA region, and Asia/Pacific, have an RSI of 36.13.

On January 31st, 2018, research firm Stifel upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Hold' to 'Buy' while revising its previous target price from $120 a share to $168 a share.

On February 08th, 2018, Zimmer Biomet marked the 20th anniversary of Rapid Recovery, an evidence-based program optimizing all aspects of a patient's care pathway and surgical experience. The Company pioneered Rapid Recovery in 1997 to complement its commercial product offerings and helped healthcare providers improve the quality and cost-efficiency of patient care. See the free research coverage on ZBH at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=ZBH

--

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com Phone number: +21-32-044-483Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quotidian-technical-highlights-on-selected-medical-equipment-stocks----reshape-lifesciences-smith--nephew-stryker-and-zimmer-biomet-300596930.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities