Quotidian Technical Highlights on Selected Medical Equipment Stocks -- Boston Scientific, Hologic, ResMed, and Wright Medical

Boston Scientific

Massachusetts headquartered Boston Scientific Corp.'s shares recorded a trading volume of 6.71 million shares last Friday. The stock finished the trading session 0.41% higher at $27.20. The Company's shares have gained 7.26% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 3.01%. Furthermore, shares of Boston Scientific, which develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 53.87.

On January 24th, 2018, Boston Scientific (BSX) announced that it has closed an investment and entered into an acquisition option agreement with Millipede, Inc., a privately-held company that has developed the IRIS Transcatheter Annuloplasty Ring System for the treatment of severe mitral regurgitation. Under the terms of the agreements, BSX has purchased a portion of the outstanding shares of Millipede, along with newly issued shares of the company for a total consideration of $90 million.

Hologic

On Friday, Massachusetts headquartered Hologic Inc.'s stock ended the session 0.28% higher at $39.29. A total volume of 3.12 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 2.81 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 0.10% over the previous three months. The stock is trading 5.03% below its 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Hologic, which develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the US, Europe, Asia/Pacific, and internationally, have an RSI of 36.09.

On February 09th, 2018, research firm Stifel downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Buy' to 'Hold' while revising its previous target price from $45 a share to $42 a share.

On February 09th, 2018, research firm Stifel downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Buy' to 'Hold' while revising its previous target price from $45 a share to $42 a share.

On February 12th, 2018, Hologic announced that it will present at the following upcoming investor conferences: (i) The Raymond James 39th Annual Institutional Investors Conference on March 05th, 2018, at 9:50 a.m. ET in Orlando, Florida; (ii) Cowen and Company's 38th Annual Healthcare Conference on March 12th, 2018, at 2:10 p.m. ET in Boston, Massachusetts; and (iii) The Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on March 15th, 2018, at 8:30 a.m. ET in Miami, Florida.

ResMed

California headquartered ResMed Inc.'s stock ended the day 0.40% lower at $93.81. A total volume of 810,948 shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 701,030 shares. The Company's shares have gained 5.65% in the last month, 11.35% over the previous three months, and 30.44% over the past year. The stock is trading 4.19% and 17.03% above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, respectively. Additionally, shares of ResMed have an RSI of 52.08.

On January 22nd, 2018, ResMed announced the results for its quarter ended December 31st, 2017. Revenue for Q2 of fiscal 2018 was $601.3 million; gross margin was 58.2%; and income from operations was $146.0 million. Net income for the quarter was $9.5 million; GAAP diluted earnings per share were $0.07; and cash flow from operations was $132.6 million.

On January 23rd, 2018, research firm Northland Capital upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Underperform' to 'Market Perform'.

Wright Medical Group

Shares in Netherlands headquartered Wright Medical Group N.V. recorded a trading volume of 983,145 shares. The stock ended Friday's session 1.76% lower at $20.06. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 11.55%. Furthermore, shares of the Company, which designs, manufactures, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products in the US, EMEA region, and internationally, have an RSI of 33.07.

On February 06th, 2018, Wright Medical announced that operating results for its Q4 ended December 31st, 2017, will be released on February 27th, 2018, at 3:00 p.m. CT. The Company will host a conference call at 3:30 p.m. CT that same day to discuss these results. A simultaneous webcast of the call will be available on the Company's corporate website.

