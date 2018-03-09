Quotidian Technical Highlights on Selected Long-Term Care Facilities Stocks -- Brookdale Senior Living, Envision Healthcare, Genesis Healthcare, and Kindred Healthcare

NEW YORK, March 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community.

Brookdale Senior Living

On Thursday, shares in Brentwood, Tennessee headquartered Brookdale Senior Living Inc. recorded a trading volume of 2.13 million shares. The stock ended at $7.37, declining 1.34% from the last trading session. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 18.37%. Furthermore, shares of the Company, which owns and operates senior living communities in the US, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 38.55.

On February 22nd, 2018, Brookdale Senior Living announced that its Board of Directors has: (i) formally concluded the strategic review process; (ii) appointed CFO Lucinda M. Baier as President and CEO and as a Director to succeed T. Andrew Smith; and (iii) elected Lee S. Wielansky as Non-Executive Chairman to succeed Executive Chairman Daniel A. Decker, who has chosen to retire from the Board now that the strategic review process has been concluded.

On February 27th, 2018, research firm RBC Capital Markets downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Outperform' to 'Sector Perform'.

Envision Healthcare

Nashville, Tennessee-based Envision Healthcare Corp.'s stock finished yesterday's session 0.07% higher at $42.79. A total volume of 3.35 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 2.71 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 23.31% in the last month and 37.02% over the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 17.66%. Furthermore, shares of Envision Healthcare, which through its subsidiaries, provides various healthcare services in the US, have an RSI of 79.53.

On February 27th, 2018, Envision Healthcare reported its results for the three months ended December 31st, 2017. Net revenue from continuing operations for Q4 2017 was $2.00 billion, net earnings from continuing operations attributable to common stockholders were $137.8 million, and adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was $211.4 million. Net cash flow from operations, less distributions to non-controlling interests and excluding transaction costs, was $210.9 million for the quarter.

Genesis Healthcare

On Thursday, shares in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania headquartered Genesis Healthcare Inc. jumped 4.41%, ending the day at $1.42. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1.09 million shares, which was above its three months average volume of 681,620 shares. The Company's shares have surged 48.82% in the last month and 86.84% in the previous three months. The stock is trading 40.70% and 21.07% above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, respectively. Moreover, shares of Genesis Healthcare have an RSI of 62.56.

On March 06th, 2018, Genesis Healthcare announced that it has closed on its previously announced $555 million asset-based lending facility and the amended and expanded term loan, which includes an additional $40 million tranche.

Kindred Healthcare

Louisville, Kentucky headquartered Kindred Healthcare Inc.'s shares ended the day flat at $9.35 with a total trading volume of 577,358 shares. The stock has gained 1.63% in the last month, 29.86% over the previous three months, and 8.09% over the past year. The Company's shares are trading 0.69% above their 50-day moving average and 8.18% above their 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Kindred Healthcare, which provides healthcare services in the US, have an RSI of 56.58.

On February 28th, 2018, Kindred Healthcare announced its results for Q4 and full year ended December 31st, 2017. For Q4 2017, consolidated revenues were $1.5 billion, GAAP loss from continuing operations was $(135.4) million, EBITDA was a loss of $(192.8) million, and GAAP operating cash flows were $67.2 million. For the full year, consolidated revenues were $6.0 billion, GAAP loss from continuing operations was $(247.2) million, EBITDA was a loss of $(61.6) million, and GAAP operating cash flows were $75.7 million.

