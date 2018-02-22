Quotidian Technical Highlights on Selected Generic Drugs Stocks -- Allergan, Catalyst Pharma, Flexion Therapeutics, and Supernus Pharma

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community.

Allergan

On Wednesday, shares in Dublin, Ireland headquartered Allergan PLC recorded a trading volume of 2.69 million shares. The stock ended at $159.31, declining slightly by 0.80% from the last trading session. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 7.46%. Furthermore, shares of Allergan, which develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical aesthetics, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products worldwide, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 36.58.

On February 07th, 2018, research firm Leerink Partners reiterated its 'Outperform' rating on the Company's stock with an increase of the target price from $237 a share to $242 a share.

On February 09th, 2018, Allergan announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.72 per ordinary share for the first quarter of 2018, payable on March 28th, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 28th, 2018. The Company also announced that its 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be held on May 02nd, 2018 in Dublin, Ireland.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Coral Gables, Florida-based Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s stock finished yesterday's session 2.78% lower at $3.15 with a total trading volume of 544,099 shares. The Company's shares have gained 7.51% over the previous three months and 178.76% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 5.92%. Furthermore, shares of Catalyst Pharma, which focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating diseases, have an RSI of 34.84.

On February 12th, 2018, Catalyst Pharma (CPRX) announced the results of its recent Type C meeting with the US FDA. The minutes of the meeting received from the FDA reflect its advice to CPRX that the Company's proposed filing package will be sufficient for resubmission of a new drug application (NDA) for Firdapse® for LEMS. The Company currently anticipates resubmitting its NDA for Firdapse to the FDA by the end of Q1 2018.

Flexion Therapeutics

On Wednesday, shares in Burlington, Massachusetts headquartered Flexion Therapeutics Inc. jumped 4.24%, ending the day at $24.58. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1.25 million shares, which was above its three months average volume of 898,800 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 5.54% in the last month, 4.29% in the previous three months, and 25.03% over the past year. The stock is trading 1.07% and 7.38% above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, respectively. Moreover, shares of Flexion Therapeutics, which focuses on the development and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions, have an RSI of 55.44.

On February 02nd, 2018, Flexion Therapeutics announced a grant of inducement stock options to six new employees for an aggregate of 38,800 shares of common stock. The Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors approved the grants with an effective date of February 01st, 2018. The stock options have an exercise price of $22.31 per share and were granted as inducements material to the employees entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Rockville, Maryland-based Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s shares ended the day 2.28% higher at $38.10 with a total trading volume of 408,901 shares. The stock has gained 0.26% over the previous three months and 47.39% over the past year. The Company's shares are trading 5.50% below their 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Supernus Pharma have an RSI of 45.63.

On February 12th, 2018, Supernus Pharma announced that the Company expects to report its Q4 and full-year 2017 financial results on February 27th, 2018, after 5:00 p.m. ET. Jack Khattar, President and CEO, and Greg Patrick, CFO, will host a conference call on February 28th, 2018, at 9:00 a.m. ET to present the results.

