Quotidian Technical Highlights on Selected Drug Makers Stocks -- Novo Nordisk, Sucampo Pharma, Synergy Pharma, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community.

Today we are offering reports on NVO, SCMP, SGYP, and TEVA which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. WallStEquities.com has selected the following Drug Manufacturers stocks for review this morning: NovoNordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO), Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCMP), Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SGYP), and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE: TEVA). The Pharmaceutical Manufacturing sector consists of establishments that are primarily engaged in one or more of the following: manufacturing biological and medical products; processing botanical drugs and herbs; isolating active medical principles from botanical drugs and herbs; and manufacturing pharmaceutical products intended for internal and external consumption. All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below.

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Novo Nordisk

On Thursday, shares in Bagsvaerd, Denmark headquartered Novo Nordisk A/S recorded a trading volume of 2.22 million shares, which was above their three months average volume of 1.33 million shares. The stock ended at $48.52, declining 2.88% from the last trading session. The Company's shares have gained 44.19% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 2.32%. Furthermore, shares of Novo Nordisk, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 24.46. Get the full research report on NVO for free by clicking below at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=NVO

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals

Rockville, Maryland headquartered Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s stock finished yesterday's session flat at $18.00 with a total trading volume of 1.39 million shares. The Company's shares have surged 72.25% over the previous three months and 55.17% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 6.88% and 47.30%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Sucampo Pharma, which focuses on developing, identifying, acquiring, and marketing medicines that meet unmet medical needs, primarily in gastroenterology, ophthalmology, and oncology-related disorders in the US, Japan, Switzerland, and internationally, have an RSI of 63.42.

On January 26th, 2018, research firm Nomura downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Buy' to 'Neutral', with a target price of $18 per share. The free technical report on SCMP can be accessed at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=SCMP

Synergy Pharmaceuticals

At the close of trading on Thursday, shares in New York headquartered Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw a drop of 6.44%, ending the day at $1.89. The stock recorded a trading volume of 5.74 million shares. The Company's shares are trading 12.71% below their 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Synergy Pharma, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat gastrointestinal diseases and disorders, have an RSI of 39.18.

On January 25th, 2018, Synergy Pharma announced that the US FDA has approved TRULANCE® (plecanatide) 3 mg tablet for the once-daily treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults. This is the second indication for TRULANCE, which is already approved for the treatment of adults with chronic idiopathic constipation. Sign up for free on Wall St. Equities and claim the latest report on SGYP at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=SGYP

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Petach Tikva, Israel headquartered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd's shares ended the day 10.60% lower at $18.64. A total volume of 48.77 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 22.92 million shares. The stock has surged 59.45% over the previous three months. The Company's shares are trading 0.40% below their 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Teva Pharma, which develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide, have an RSI of 42.03.

On January 15th, 2018, Teva Pharma announced that the US FDA has approved the use of TRISENOX® (arsenic trioxide) injection, in combination with tretinoin, for the treatment of adults with newly-diagnosed, low-risk acute promyelocytic leukemia (APL), whose APL is characterized by the presence of the t(15;17) translocation or PML/RAR-alpha gene expression. The approval was based on a Priority Review by the FDA on data from published scientific literature and a review of the Company's global safety database for arsenic trioxide.

On February 02nd, 2018, research firm BTIG Research downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Neutral' to 'Sell', with a target price of $17 per share. See the free research coverage on TEVA at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=TEVA

--

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit

https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:Email: info@wallstequities.com Phone number: +21-32-044-483Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quotidian-technical-highlights-on-selected-drug-makers-stocks----novo-nordisk-sucampo-pharma-synergy-pharma-and-teva-pharmaceutical-industries-300596345.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities