Quotidian Technical Highlights on Selected Biotech Stocks -- Tesaro, Trevena, Vanda Pharma, and Verastem

Ahead of today's trading session, WallStEquities.com scans Tesaro Inc. (NASDAQ: TSRO), TrevenaInc. (NASDAQ: TRVN), Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA), and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM). Biotech companies are engaged in the R&D of biological substances, primarily for the purpose of drug discovery and diagnostic development.

Tesaro

On Tuesday, shares in Waltham, Massachusetts headquartered Tesaro Inc. recorded a trading volume of 1.06 million shares, which was above their three months average volume of 1.01 million shares. The stock ended at $62.30, rising 3.83% from the last trading session. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 13.24%. Furthermore, shares of Tesaro, which identifies, acquires, develops, and commercializes cancer therapeutics and oncology supportive care products in the US, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 45.77.

On February 02nd, 2018, Tesaro announced that it will release its Q4 2017 financial results on February 27th, 2018, after the close of the US financial markets. That same day at 4:15 p.m. ET, the senior management team will host a conference call to discuss the Company's operating results as well as the status of its development programs and commercial products. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's website.

Trevena

King of Prussia, Pennsylvania headquartered Trevena Inc.'s stock finished yesterday's session 2.67% lower at $1.64 with a total trading volume of 524,924 shares. The stock is trading below their 50-day moving average by 2.24%. Shares of the Company, which develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions, have an RSI of 48.93.

On February 02nd, 2018, Trevena announced the promotion of Carrie L. Bourdow from Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer to Executive Vice President and COO, effective immediately. Ms. Bourdow brings to this newly created position over 25 years of experience at large and small commercial biopharmaceutical companies.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals

At the close of trading on Tuesday, shares in Washington, the District of Columbia headquartered Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. climbed 1.17%, ending the day at $17.30. The stock recorded a trading volume of 555,713 shares, which was above its three months average volume of 510,570 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 19.31% in the last month, 30.57% in the previous three months, and 15.33% over the past year. The stock is trading 14.02% and 11.82% above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, respectively. Moreover, shares of Vanda Pharma, which focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, have an RSI of 66.94.

On February 14th, 2018, Vanda Pharma announced results for Q4 and full year ended December 31st, 2017. For Q4 2017, total revenues were $44.3 million, total operating expenses were $46.4 million, and net loss was $(1.8) million. For the full year 2017, total revenues were $165.1 million, total operating expenses were $182.0 million, and net loss was $(15.6) million. Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $143.4 million as of December 31st, 2017.

Verastem

Needham, Massachusetts headquartered Verastem Inc.'s shares ended the day 0.91% lower at $3.28 with a total trading volume of 352,251 shares. The stock has gained 5.13% in the last month and 166.67% over the past year. The Company's shares are trading 0.53% below their 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Verastem, which focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer, have an RSI of 49.67.

On February 07th, 2018, Verastem announced that the Company has submitted a New Drug Application to the US FDA seeking full approval for its lead product candidate duvelisib, a first-in-class oral dual inhibitor of phosphoinositide-3-kinase (PI3K)-delta and PI3K-gamma, for the treatment of relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma and accelerated approval for the treatment of relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma.

