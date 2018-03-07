Quotidian Technical Highlights on Selected Biotech Stocks -- Paratek Pharma, PDL BioPharma, Progenics Pharma, and Prothena

NEW YORK, March 07, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Paratek Pharmaceuticals

On Tuesday, shares in Boston, Massachusetts headquartered Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. recorded a trading volume of 318,562 shares. The stock ended flat at $13.70. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 12.72%. Furthermore, shares of Paratek Pharma, which focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the US, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 42.66.

On March 02nd, 2018, research firm Raymond James downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Strong Buy' to 'Outperform'.

On March 02nd, 2018, Paratek Pharma announced that its President, COO, and Chief Medical Officer, Evan Loh, MD, will present at the upcoming 38th Annual Cowen & Co. Health Care Conference on March 12th, 2018, at 11:20 a.m. ET at the Boston Marriott Copley Place in Boston.

PDL BioPharma

Incline Village, Nevada headquartered PDL BioPharma Inc.'s stock finished yesterday's session 4.13% higher at $2.52. A total volume of 1.37 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 1.35 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 18.31% over the past year. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 6.49%. Furthermore, shares of PDL BioPharma, which acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the US, Europe, and internationally, have an RSI of 47.67.

On February 26th, 2018, LENSAR, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of PDL BioPharma, announced that world-renowned ophthalmologist Richard L. Lindstrom, M.D. has joined the Company's board of directors, effective immediately. Dr. Lindstrom, founder and attending surgeon of Minnesota Eye Consultants and Adjunct Professor Emeritus at the University of Minnesota, Department of Ophthalmology, is a board-certified ophthalmologist and internationally recognized leader in corneal, cataract, refractive, and laser surgery.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals

At the close of trading on Tuesday, shares in New York-based Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. climbed 1.27%, ending the day at $7.17. The stock recorded a trading volume of 975,165 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 32.53% in the last month and 26.23% in the previous three months. The stock is trading 17.65% and 13.76% above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, respectively. Moreover, shares of Progenics Pharma, which develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the US and internationally, have an RSI of 72.72.

On March 01st, 2018, Progenics Pharma announced that it will host a conference call and webcast on March 08th, 2018, at 8:30 a.m. ET to review its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31st, 2017. A live webcast will be available under the Media Center section of the Company's website.

Prothena

Dun Laoghaire, Ireland headquartered Prothena Corp. PLC's shares ended the day 0.56% higher at $34.03 with a total trading volume of 338,352 shares. The stock is trading 7.23% below its 50-day moving average. Shares of the Company, which focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases in the neuroscience and orphan categories, have an RSI of 48.44.

On February 14th, 2018, Prothena reported its financial results for Q4 2017 and full year 2017. For Q4 2017, net loss was $(47.8) million, and total revenue was $0.2 million. For the full year 2017, net loss was $(153.2) million, and total revenue was $27.5 million. As of December 31st, 2017, the Company had $421.7 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, and no debt.

