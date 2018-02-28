medindia
Quartesian Continues Record Growth for 2017 as "Clinical Data Your Way" Resonates

Wednesday, February 28, 2018 Clinical Trials News
PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Quartesian, a leading data CRO known for delivering "Clinical Data Your Way" for early and late-stage

clinical studies, today announced a second consecutive year of record contract bookings and revenue for 2017.

Highlights for Quartesian's record breaking 2017 included:

  • Record YTD contract bookings and revenue – revenue
    increase of 40%, bookings increase of 62% versus 2016
  • New customers: including three of the top five CROs and three of top five Generics
  • Enterprise Agreement with Medidata included with "Clinical Data Your Way" offering
  • 14 new clients signed in 2017
  • Pipeline increase of over 80% since start of 2017
  • 15 straight years of revenue growth, positive cash flow and no debt
  • Employee growth of 75%, now at 300 and growing

"The benefits of 'Clinical Data Your Way' has really hit home in the life science and CRO industry," said Benjamin Jackson, CEO, Quartesian.  "We have seen growth in all of our market segments including our FSP offering for large CROs, CDISC data specialist for the generics industry and the most cost efficient full service, clinical data offering in the industry for pharma and biotechs."

Quartesian has established itself as the highest quality and most cost-effective partner for clinical data services.  Our EDC, DM, Biostats and Medical writing teams are all domain experts in their field and continue to drive customer satisfaction evident by our 100% repeat business.  "High quality, fast, efficient clinical data at an affordable price should be the norm, not the exception. That's our mantra, and that's what we plan to continue delivering to our customers in the future," said Soumitra Chowdhury, COO, Quartesian.

Quartesian is also a valuable resource for CROs who need the flexibility to add expert SAS and Medidata Rave resources on demand.  They have provided thousands of CDISC SDTM datasets to their customers while maintaining an unparalleled track record – including serving 135+ Pharma, biotech, medical device and CRO clients — all with zero change orders. These metrics and offerings continue to drive the success seen in 2017.

About QuartesianQuartesian LLC was formed in January 2003 and is headquartered in Princeton, N.J. with the goal of providing "Clinical Data Your Way" to its clients. This goal is accomplished by providing clinical data services faster, more efficient and cost-effective than ever thought possible. The founding members of Quartesian rely not only on their technical expertise, but also on their experience as past clients of clinical service providers. Quartesian prides itself on its flexibility, responsiveness, adherence to client specifications and timelines for all projects conducted anywhere in the world. We have worked with over 135+ pharmaceutical, biotechnology, generic, and medical device companies with 100% repeat business track record and no change orders.  Learn more about Quartesian at www.quartesian.com.  

Media Contact: Stephen BoccardoSr. VP Business Development and Commercial Strategy609.454.3312 ext 113stephen.boccardo@quartesian.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quartesian-continues-record-growth-for-2017-as-clinical-data-your-way-resonates-300604914.html

SOURCE Quartesian



