Quanta to Present at the 38th Annual Dialysis Conference

Saturday, March 3, 2018 General News
ALCESTER, England, March 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Quanta

Dialysis Technologies Ltd ("Quanta" or the "Company"), a medical device company providing innovative haemodialysis solutions for the clinic and the home, today announces that the Company will be presenting at the 38th Annual Dialysis Conference
(ADC), which runs from 3 to 6 March 2018, at the Marriott Orlando World Center in Florida, USA.

Peter Hoyer, Chief Commercial Officer, will provide an update on Quanta's unique small, simple and powerful haemodialysis system, SC+, in the "Home HD Machines" session chaired by Robert Lockridge, MD, on Sunday 4 March at 2.15pm.

The session will include an update on the results of the SC+ Pilot Study, which includes extensive, successful, patient treatments at four NHS Trusts across the UK.  In addition, and ahead of commercial launch in H2 2018, the Company will discuss the features of its state-of-the-art personal haemodialysis system designed to enable patients to fit dialysis around their lives.

Full details of the session are as follows:

Session:    Home HD Machines (reference: 02C) Date:       Sunday 4 March Time:       2.15pm Location:   Grand 13-14

If you would like to arrange a meeting with John E. Milad, Chief Executive Officer or Peter Hoyer, Chief Commercial Officer, at the conference, please contact enquiries@quantadt.com.

About SC+ 

SC+ is a unique small, simple and powerful haemodialysis system that supports patients across the continuum of care, from the clinic to the home. SC+ provides clinical efficacy and high flow rates compatible with traditional treatment regimens used in-centre. The innovative and patented technology behind SC+ is based on a design breakthrough that allows all dialysate fluid management to be conducted on a small, lightweight, disposable cartridge. The small form factor and simple-to-use design are intended to enable a broader range of users across a wide range of settings.

About Quanta 

Quanta aims to improve the lives of dialysis patients by providing advanced haemodialysis solutions for use both in the clinic and the home. Quanta's lead product SC+ is designed to empower dialysis patients by giving them greater flexibility, convenience and control over the delivery of their life-sustaining renal replacement therapy. Quanta is based in Alcester, UK, and was founded in 2008 as a spin out from IMI plc. The company has attracted funding from a group of leading investors, including: Stage Capital (formerly NBGI Ventures), Wellington Partners, Seroba Life Sciences, b-to-v Partners, ALIAD, Seventure Partners and Kuwait Life Sciences Company, as well as founding partner IMI plc.

For more information, please visit: http://www.quantadt.com.

For more information about Quanta, please contact: Quanta John E. Milad, Chief Executive Officer T: +44 (0)1789 400043 E: enquiries@quantadt.com Consilium Strategic Communications Amber Fennell / Matthew Neal / Lindsey Neville T: +44 (0)203 709 5708 E: quanta@consilium-comms.com

SOURCE Quanta Dialysis Technologies Ltd



