Q2i Partners with athenahealth's 'More Disruption Please' Program to Enable Providers to Gain Insight into OUD Patients' Recovery Progress and Improve Patient Outcomes

BOSTON, March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Q2i, a provider of technology that improves patient care by enabling better connection

and information exchange between patients and their healthcare teams, today announced a partnership with athenahealth, Inc. through athenahealth's 'More Disruption Please' (MDP) program. As part of the athenahealthMarketplace,Q2i's OARS (Opioid Addiction Recovery Support) app is now available to athenahealth's growing network of 111,000 healthcare providers.

OARS comprises a healthcare team portal and a patient mobile app, allowing OUD treatment providers who use athenahealth to easily access and evaluate real-time patient data. This enables providers to identify trends, red flags, and outliers among patient populations and work toward better patient outcomes. Patients using the app are more connected to their healthcare teams via treatment alerts and educational content distribution, and are ultimately able to easily network with their peers, establishing a solid framework of support during recovery.

"OARS helps treatment programs, in-patient clinics, and other healthcare teams dedicated to treating OUD focus on at-risk patients, better support all patients through enhanced communications, and generally foster conditions that can lead to reduced relapse rates," said Steven Jenkins, CEO of Q2i. "We're excited to be part of athenahealth's MDP program and to be able to extend the benefits of OARS to athenahealth users and their patients."

athenahealth is a network-enabled, results-oriented services company that offers medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, care coordination, and population health services for hospital and ambulatory clients. The company's vision is to build a national health information backbone to help make healthcare work as it should. As an MDP partner, Q2i joins a network of like-minded healthcare professionals who are looking to disrupt established approaches in healthcare that simply aren't working, aren't good enough, or aren't advancing the industry and help providers thrive in the face of industry change.

To learn more about Q2i's new integrated application, please visit Q2i's product listing page on the Marketplace.

About Q2i

Q2i collaborates with multidisciplinary healthcare teams, providers and payers to understand and then realize unmet technology needs. We facilitate improvements in patient care by supporting patients with their treatment plans through better connection and information exchange with their healthcare teams.

