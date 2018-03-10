Q BioMed Inc. to Present at 30th Annual Roth Conference, Taking Place March 11-14, 2018, in Dana Point, CA

NEW YORK, March 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Q BioMed Inc. (OTCQB: QBIO), a commercial stage biotechnology acceleration

Denis Corin

Dana Point, California

Monday

Tuesday March 12th

company, announced today that, Chief Executive Officer will present at the 30th Annual Roth Conference, being held at the Ritz Carlton in, on. In addition to presenting, Mr. Corin will be available for one-on-one investor meetings on Monday andand 13th.

Details of QBioMed's' participation are as follows:

Event: 30 Annual Roth Conference Date: Monday March 12th, 2018 Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time Room: BLUE - SALON 2 Location: Ritz Carlton, Dana Point, California

About ROTH ROTH Capital Partners, LLC (ROTH), is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, ROTH provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, Calif., ROTH is privately-held and owned by its employees, and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on ROTH, please visit http://www.roth.com.

About Q BioMed Inc. Q BioMed, Inc. is a biomedical acceleration and development company. We are focused on licensing and acquiring biomedical assets across the healthcare spectrum. Q BioMed is dedicated to providing these target assets the strategic resources, developmental support and expansion capital they need to ensure they meet their developmental potential, enabling them to provide products to patients in need. For more information on Q BioMed Inc., please visit http://www.qbiomed.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated are: risks related to our growth strategy; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; uncertainties relating to preclinical and clinical testing; our dependence on third-party suppliers; our ability to attract, integrate, and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; our need for substantial additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Contact

Denis Corin CEO Q BioMed Inc. +1-888-357-2435

