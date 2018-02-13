Q BioMed Adds Big Pharma Executive to Board of Directors

NEW YORK, February 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Q BioMed Inc. (OTCQB: QBIO), a biotechnology acceleration company,

is pleased to welcome Dr.as an independent member on its board of Directors.

Dr. Rick Panicucci is the Vice President of Pharmaceutical Development at STA Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (A WuXi AppTec Company). He is responsible for providing scientific leadership in the areas of Developability, Formulation Development and GMP Manufacturing. Rick has been providing formulation and development support to Mannin Research on Man01, our glaucoma drug candidate.

Prior to WuXi he held the position of Global Head of Chemical and Pharmaceutical Profiling (CPP) at Novartis from 2004 to 2015, where he led the development and implementation of innovative dosage form designs and continuous manufacturing paradigms. He worked closely with Novartis BD&L and Venture Fund on many external deals such as Proteus Digital Health, MicroChips, 7th Sense Bio, West Pharma, Unilife, MIT and the University of Toronto to mention a few. He has also held positions as the Director of Formulation Development at Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Senior Scientist at Biogen.

Denis Corin, Q BioMed Chairman and CEO, said, "Rick has played an important role in the early stages of drug discovery and deal making for various companies. We are very pleased to have him join our board and welcome the vast experience and oversight he brings." Mr Corin adds, "Having Rick join us as an independent Director, is an important corporate governance step as we seek to uplist to a national exchange this year."

Dr. Panicucci received his Ph.D. in Physical Organic Chemistry at the University of Toronto, and has two post doctoral fellowships at the University of California at Santa Barbara and the Ontario Cancer Institute.

