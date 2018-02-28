Providers Use Therap's Reporting Tools to Track Progress, Measure Outcomes and Identify Trends

WATERBURY, Conn., Feb. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap's software for Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities providers

features multiple reporting options and dashboards available to track demographics, staff reports, management reports and dashboards, billing utilization and more. Users can generate comprehensive standardized reports that can be used for quality assurance,tracking utilization, and tracking efficacy of services offered. Users have access to a library of standard reports that have been developed based on extensive usage analysis and user requirements, with new reports added through provider feedback. Additionally, supervisors and administrators can create their own reports by selecting sets of output columns to generate a detailed report that is customized to meet their requirements.

Therap's Management Report is a configurable and highly effective risk management tool, providing an efficient method of tracking incident trends along with aggregating and summarizing incident reports and behavior specific data across programs. Behavior tracking reports enable analysis of an individual's behavior patterns and the effectiveness of interventions or trends over a span of time.

Demographic Reports display the relevant profile, individual and general demographic statistics by individual, and denotes status, gender, age, mobility, communication modality, top 10 diagnoses and other common provider inquiries across their agency.

Reports are available for tracking progress and measuring outcomes of an individual's person-centered supports and services that they are receiving. ISP Reports allow the user to monitor the services provided to the individual including service verification, trend tracking, assessment of progress toward obtaining goals and outcomes measures.

The Utilization Report tracks service units consumed and units remaining over selected period of time. It can further chart percentages of total utilization and remaining service units, and provide a view into remaining days, expiration status, and unit costs, by individual, service or program.

Therap offers aggregate reporting tools to help make organizational decisions that contribute to improving the person-centered planning process. Using Therap's Business Intelligence dashboards, providers can create meaningful aggregated data reports that help identify trends, monitor quality assurance checks and reporting activities, and assessment of overall agency performance in supporting individuals to meet standards or agency and individual outcomes. Users can use this data to evaluate the effectiveness of policy decisions and processes in place and assess level of compliance with particular state statutes and regulations.

Learn more at www.TherapServices.net.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/providers-use-theraps-reporting-tools-to-track-progress-measure-outcomes-and-identify-trends-300605381.html

SOURCE Therap Services